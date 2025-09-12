Modern Spirit: Studies for Chichester Cathedral - new exhibition

To mark the 950th anniversary of Chichester Cathedral, Pallant House Gallery presents Modern Spirit: Studies for Chichester Cathedral.

Spokeswoman Liv Seater said: “This compelling exhibition includes preparatory drawings, collages and paintings by leading 20th century artists whose works helped define the Cathedral’s reputation as a centre for modern religious art.

“As part of the Cathedral’s Chichester950 celebrations, this exhibition offers a rare opportunity to explore the creative processes behind some of its most celebrated modern commissions. Visitors will discover studies by Hans Feibusch, Ceri Richards and John Piper, revealing the development of iconic works including Piper’s High Altar tapestry, Richards’ vibrant vestments, and Feibusch’s mural in The Baptistry.

“These artworks illustrate the Cathedral’s bold embrace of modernism under the leadership of Walter Hussey who was Dean from 1956 to 1978 and commissioned artists such as Graham Sutherland, Geoffrey Clarke, and Marc Chagall, and composers like Leonard Bernstein—whose Chichester Psalms remains a landmark in sacred music.

“Through these preparatory works, we witness the Cathedral’s extraordinary commissioning ambition and its connection to broader currents in modern art.

“The exhibition draws on Pallant House Gallery’s rich collection, founded on a bequest from Dean Hussey, the estate of John and Myfanwy Piper, and a generous gift of Hans Feibusch’s entire studio archive.

“Housed in architecture that spans the Norman and Gothic periods, Chichester Cathedral has long been a beacon of artistic expression—from 12th century Romanesque carvings and the 14th century Arundel Tomb, to John Flaxman’s neo-classical memorials. But it was in the aftermath of the Second World War that the Cathedral’s artistic vision found renewed vigour. “Dean Hussey forged a new identity for the Cathedral, transforming it into a space where contemporary art met ancient worship.

“Modern Spirit: Studies for Chichester Cathedral coincides with the Cathedral’s celebration of its 950th anniversary, commemorating its founding in 1075, when the bishop’s seat was moved from Selsey to Chichester. Visitors are also encouraged to see Elisabeth Frink’s Christ (1983), on view in the Cathedral’s St John the Baptist Chapel, generously loaned by Pallant House Gallery for the duration of the anniversary programme.”

Gallery director Simon Martin will be giving one of the Dean’s Lectures 2025 on The Legacy of Dean Walter Hussey in the Cathedral and the City on Tuesday, September 30 6.30pm at Vicar’s Hall. Booking via Cathedral website essential.

Visitors are encouraged to pre-book tickets, which include full access to the house and seasonal exhibition programme. Visit pallant.org.uk to book tickets or call the gallery on 012 43 774557. Opening hours: Tuesday-Saturday: 10am-5pm; Sunday/Bank Holidays: 11am-5pm; Monday: closed.