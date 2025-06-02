Music of the Movies comes from the Peacehaven Players

This June Peacehaven Players bring you Music of the Movies, promising a “feast of songs from cinema across eight reels, featuring 31 unforgettable songs from the big screen to get your feet tapping.”

The director is Judith Foot.

Spokesman Tony Garwood said: “We’ve chosen well-known and well-loved songs from

movies throughout many eras so there will be songs for everyone – favourites such as New York New York, Raindrops Keep Fallin' on my Head, Staying Alive, Love is all Around and Jai Ho. There’s comedy too, with six original sketches with a cinematic theme.

“The Players have been hard at working since February crafting this show. Songs learnt and steps remembered to bring the sounds of Hollywood to a stage very near you. The revue will be presented in cabaret style. The audience will be seated around tables and the bar is ever open for snacks plus drinks, alcoholic and not.

“You can see the show on the stage at Community House on Friday, June 6 at 7:30 and Saturday, June 7 at 2:30 and 7:30. Standard tickets are £13.50 with concessions for children, seniors, carers and groups. They can be bought from www.peacehavenplayers.co.uk from Peacehaven Information Office, Telscombe Civic Centre or phone 0333 666 3366.

“Now’s the time to get tickets. Some may be available on the door. Best to phone first to be sure.”