The Coat of Hopes began life in Lewes and wended its way from Newhaven to Glasgow for COP26 –where delegates at the conference were invited to wear the garment.

Lewes residents will have a chance to hear about its creation and journey at a free evening event on Friday, February 25.

Coat artist Barbara Keal will tell the story of the creation and journey of the Coat of Hopes, she said: “It feels important to tell the story of the “Coat of Hopes” journey to Glasgow because the coat became the focus of an outpouring of people’s love and goodwill towards the future, because people wore this garment and felt for a moment that they were stepping into history.

“The Coat is still calling out to us. Perhaps in the story of the journey are the seeds of our answers."

Jane Carpenter from Lewes Climate Hub said: “Lewes Climate Hub is delighted to present the Coat of Hopes, which paints an incredible picture of people’s hopes all over our country. The Climate Hub vision is for the people of Lewes to build a community that works together to create a happier, safer environment for everyone.

"The Climate Hub invites everyone to share their ideas for shaping the future of Lewes. Our email is [email protected] Please do get in touch!”.

As well as the evening event on February 25, there will be a free drop-in event from 12pm-2pm on Saturday (February 26) at Lewes Labour Offices – 3 North Street, BN7 2JA – where people will be able to see the Coat of Hopes, and possibly put it on.

To book tickets for the evening event on February 25 click here