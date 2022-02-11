Forest Hall in Dodds Bottom, Nutley was one of 102 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It went under the auctioneer’s gavel for £201,500 at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday, February 9.

Historic church in Ashdown Forest coming up for auctionThe detached single-storey building is of brick construction with oil-fired heating and uPVC double glazed windows and is situated just off the A22, five miles north of Uckfield. It comprises a main hall, kitchens and WCs.

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “Although we are not aware of the purchaser’s intentions, we do know that they have bought a slice of East Sussex history

“This hall was used for worship for more than 100 years and the property is now set to have a new lease of life.”

The hall was first used in 1897 after a group of believers had broken away from worship at the Mission Hall on the other side of Nutley and bought the land where it stands for 10 shillings (50 pence) in 1893.

After the second world war, German Prisoners of War (situated at Chapel Wood close to Nutley) attended gospel meetings conducted by Mr Ransom Cooper of Eastbourne, who spoke fluent German. At one of the Christmas meetings in 1946 they sang carols in their native tongue.

