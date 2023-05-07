Sussex’s Hugh Bonneville was on top form this evening as he hosted the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday night. The Downton Abbey and Paddington star, 59, is hosting the huge event that will feature Katy Perry, Take That, Lionel Richie and Nicole Scherzinger.

In recent interviews with Sussex World’s arts editor Phil Hewitt, Hugh - who lives near Midhurst, north of Chichester in West Sussex – said: “I’m delighted to be taking part in this unique event, celebrating the best of musical entertainment in honour of His Majesty’s coronation. In true British style, come rain or shine it will be a night to remember.”

Hugh has long lived in West Sussex and he is a deputy lieutenant of the county. Performances at Chichester Festival Theatre in recent years have included An Enemy of the People and Shadowlands. Recently he was on TV in The Gold.

But he is best known to global audiences for playing Robert Crawley in ITV period drama Downton Abbey and Mr Brown in the Paddington Bear films.

Hugh Bonneville, photographed at Chichester Cathedral

He is a strong supporter of the local community and earlier this year he hosted a more modest concert to raise money for vital ambulance support in Ukraine. Sussex is very proud of him. https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/people/hugh-bonneville-attends-concert-to-raise-money-for-vital-ambulance-support-in-ukraine-4099668

Last year he backed a campaign to save a 'vital' South Downs car park in Sussex. https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/people/downton-abbey-and-paddington-actor-hugh-bonneville-backs-campaign-to-save-vital-south-downs-car-park-3935286

He also joined students at a West Sussex special school for Buckingham Palace Tree of Trees planting ceremony https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/education/paddington-star-hugh-bonneville-joins-students-at-west-sussex-special-school-for-buckingham-palace-tree-of-trees-planting-ceremony-3937348

He launched the stunning festival of flowers at Chichester Cathedral in 2022. He said then: “My mum loved this place, she loved this festival and she loved flowers. It's impossible not to love flowers. They are part of nature and they are part of the fullness and richness of life.” https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/arts-and-culture/film-and-tv/paddington-bear-star-hugh-bonneville-launches-stunning-chichester-cathedral-festival-of-flowers-3723478

Two years’ earlier he led the celebrations at the Weald and Downland museum’s 50th birthday. Speaking at a 1970s themed picnic to mark the iconic museum’s 50th birthday, Mr Bonneville — an ambassador of the venue — drew the analogy with the Downton role.

“Over the last ten years, on and off, I’ve played a character whose sole purpose in life was to be a custodian, a guardian of a great institution, albeit a fictional one, in Downton Abbey.

“Lord Grantham took on the mantle of the previous generation and did what he could to conserve and maintain the best of it and with a little help and nagging daughters nudged things toward the future without tearing up too many roots. So I can identify a little with what Jo [Pasricha, chair of trustees], Simon [Wardell, museum director] and all the team here are up to - protecting 50 years of inheritance, sustaining it for the next generation. So to them on behalf of all of you, the membership, the community, the friends, I say a huge thank you.”

