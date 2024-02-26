BREAKING

New flood alert being sounded for Pulborough

A new flood alert is being sounded for Pulborough following recent heavy rain.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 26th Feb 2024, 12:46 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 12:53 GMT
The Environment Agency is warning that the River Arun is higher than normal and slowly rising and that flood water will remain extensive through fields and may affect the A29.

It says that gardens and properties on Lower Street and Swan Corner near Swan Bridge, and Bridge Cottages, Greatham, could be affected from around 3pm tomorrow (Tuesday).

A spokesperson said: “For a few hours either side of each high tide, water will be close to the tops of the banks near Houghton Bridge, Amberley and in Arundel. “However, with tide heights falling, water levels are unlikely to be as high as they have been over the past week.”

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for Swan Corner in PulboroughThe Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for Swan Corner in Pulborough
It says that the river should begin to fall in Pulborough by 6am on Thursday (February 28) and flood impacts should begin to ease.

The spokesperson added: “Our pumps in Pulborough are running to help reduce the risk of flooding.”

