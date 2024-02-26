New flood alert being sounded for Pulborough
The Environment Agency is warning that the River Arun is higher than normal and slowly rising and that flood water will remain extensive through fields and may affect the A29.
It says that gardens and properties on Lower Street and Swan Corner near Swan Bridge, and Bridge Cottages, Greatham, could be affected from around 3pm tomorrow (Tuesday).
A spokesperson said: “For a few hours either side of each high tide, water will be close to the tops of the banks near Houghton Bridge, Amberley and in Arundel. “However, with tide heights falling, water levels are unlikely to be as high as they have been over the past week.”
It says that the river should begin to fall in Pulborough by 6am on Thursday (February 28) and flood impacts should begin to ease.
The spokesperson added: “Our pumps in Pulborough are running to help reduce the risk of flooding.”