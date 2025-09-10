New play explores campus politics in dying months of Obama’s presidency

The full company and creative team have been announced for the world premiere of Safe Space by Jamie Bogyo in Chichester’s Minerva Theatre, directed by Roy Alexander Weise, from October 11-November 8.

The CFT are promising a “whip-smart, hilarious and bracing new play (that) takes us into the volatile quicksand of campus politics in the dying months of Obama’s presidency and asks how – and if – we can escape the past.”

Jamie Bogyo, whose debut play this is, also plays Connor; his acting credits include Christian in the original West End production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Nate in The Devil Wears Prada (Dominion Theatre), Operation Epsilon (Southwark Playhouse Elephant), and Alex in Aspects of Love (West End revival).

Bola Akeju (Ted Lasso Apple TV, School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play Lyric Hammersmith) plays Stacy; Céline Buckens, who received International Emmy and BAFTA nominations for Showtrial and whose other screen credits include The Ex-Wife, Suspect and The Kollective, plays Annabelle; Ernest Kingsley Jr (Is God Is Royal Court, Washington Black Hulu) plays Isaiah; and Ivan Oyik (Little Brother Jermyn Street, Ludwig BBC One) plays Omar. Tickets from £10; cft.org.uk or 01243 781312.

The winds of change are blowing through the elite ivy-league halls of one of America’s most prestigious universities. For students Isaiah, Connor, Annabelle, Omar and Stacy, on the precipice of starting their adult lives, life is no longer about getting through a political science lecture with a hangover and auditioning for the school acapella group. Confronting the injustices of the past is top of the agenda – starting with the fact that the college is named after a notorious defender of slavery. And in this pressure cooker environment, everyone has to pick a side. Beneath the passionate speeches, do old prejudices die hard? What happens to friendship and love amidst frank debate?

Roy Alexander Weise, whose recent productions include The Hot Wing King and Nine Night (National Theatre), directs. Safe Space is designed by Khadija Raza, with lighting design by Laura Howard; the sound designer and composer is Giles Thomas, musical director and additional arrangements Michael Henry, movement director Mateus Daniel and casting director Isabella Odoffin CDG. For ages 14+; contains strong language and scenes of an adult nature.