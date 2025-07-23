New play puts the Mitford sisters on the Eastbourne stage

Casting has been confirmed for the world premiere of a “timely and passionate” new play about the Mitford girls by Amy Rosenthal, The Party Girls which comes to the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne from September 23-27.

The cast includes Kirsty Besterman as Nancy Mitford; Joe Coen as Bob Treuhaft; Elisabeth Dermot Walsh as Diana Mitford; Emma Noakes as Jessica Mitford; Ell Potter as Unity Mitford and Flora Spencer-Longhurst as Debo Mitford.

Tickets at eastbournetheatres.co.uk or 01323 412000.

A spokesman said: “The glamorous Mitford girls cut a glorious swathe through pre-war high society, amidst the glittering world of debutantes and dukes so perfectly evoked in Nancy Mitford’s novels (The Pursuit of Love and Love in a Cold Climate). But as Fascism rises and political storm clouds crackle over carefree country houses, the bonds of sisterhood are threatened by new and treacherous desires.

“Amy Rosenthal’s compelling, touching and witty new play explores the true story of a family riven by political extremism, seen through the eyes of Jessica (Decca) Mitford as she battles to stay true to her beliefs whilst moving further from the values of her once-beloved sisters. Nancy aspires to be a celebrated novelist, Diana and Unity fall for the dangerous, charismatic leaders of the Far Right in Britain and Germany, and Debo sets her cap at a Duke. Meanwhile Decca crosses continents in her own passionate pursuit of love – but can she ever escape her sisters and her past?”

The production is directed by Richard Beecham, designed by Simon Kenny with lighting design by Aideen Malone. The composer and sound designer is Adrienne Quartly, video design is by Dick Straker, Quinny Sacks is the movement director and Haruka Kuroda is fight director. The casting director is Annelie Powell.

Kirsty Besterman takes the role of Nancy Mitford, Kirsty’s previous stage work includes Habeas Corpus (Menier Chocolate Factory), Macbeth (National Theatre tour), Playhouse Creatures (Chichester Festival) and King Lear (RSC). Television work includes: The Sandman, Grantchester, Top Boy, Holby City, Foyle’s War and Doctors.

Joe Coen as Bob Treuhaft has previous stage work including Leopoldstadt (Wyndham’s Theatre), A Dark Night in Dalston (Park Theatre), with television credits including: Kaos, The Outlaws and Plebs.

Elisabeth Dermot Walsh will be Diana Mitford. Her favourite stage work includes Ring Round the Moon (Playhouse Theatre), The Country Wife (Theatre Royal Haymarket), The Alchemist and The Life of Galileo (National Theatre), Rebecca (UK tour). Television: Miss Scarlet and The Duke, Sister Boniface, The Well, Midsomer Murders, Poirot, My Hero and for 15 years, until 2024, Elisabeth played Dr Zara Carmichael in Doctors.

Emma Noakes’ takes the role of Jessica Mitford. Her previous stage work includes Rebus: A Game Called Malice (Queen’s Theatre), Abigail’s Party (Park Theatre), The Rover (Royal Shakespeare Company), television credits include: Casualty, Call the Midwife, Holby City and The Bill. She was winner of BBC Carleton Hobbs Radio Award and has appeared in over 50 radio plays including: Mr. Pye, Road to Ferrera, Shakespeare’s Fire.

Ell Potter plays Unity. Ell’s previous stage work includes The Last Show Before We Die (HOTTER Project), The Chilled Aisle and Is This A Woman Thing (NTFS), television: Cheaters, Doctor Who.

Flora Spencer-Longhurst is Debo. Flora’s stage work includes The Forsyte Saga (Park Theatre), And Then There Were None (Fiery Angel, China tour), Amélie (Criterion Theatre), Much Ado About Nothing/Love's Labour's Lost and The Christmas Truce (RSC), Titus Andronicus (The Globe). Television: Midsomer Murders, The Bastard Executioner, Father Brown.