New urban art gallery opens in Chichester

Husband-and-wife team Rosh Boroumand and Donna Haden have opened their new gallery GraffitiStreet in Chichester, celebrating a decade of dedication to urban art.

Rosh said: “Our new gallery in a beautifully restored Victorian building at 25a West Street marks a significant milestone as we transition from our established online platform, founded in Chichester in 2014, into a vibrant gallery space for artistic expression.

“Over the past ten years, we’ve collaborated with talented urban artists on limited edition screen prints, group exhibitions and solo shows in London, murals, and commissioned works. We’ve built a reputation as trusted leaders in acquiring and selling artworks by iconic figures like Banksy, Stik and Invader while also providing news through our editorials on street art festivals, murals and artist interviews.

“To commemorate our journey, we are launching our inaugural exhibition, GraffitiStreet X: A Decade, showcasing renowned and emerging urban artists who explore themes of reflection, growth and evolution. Artivists include Bordalo II’s compelling trash animal series and Sonny ‘Sundancer,’ a strong advocate for wildlife preservation through striking artwork. Nature the Artist elevates the natural world as a central protagonist.

“Our exhibition features PichiAvo’s fusion of graffiti and mythology, a special piece by TOX, and works by Restless that highlight the working class. Hunto pays tribute to Mae West while Nils Westergard collaborates with local photographer David Shaw to capture Chichester's peregrine falcons. Joachim returns with The Watchdog and canvas works exploring everyday moments.

“We are proud to present Spidertag’s inaugural Futurism Primitivism Modular Sculpture, featuring customisable neon symbols, alongside whimsical ceramic creations by Bisser and incredible works from local urban artists Helen Bur and My Dog Sighs. Our curated collection includes blue-chip artworks, such as Banksy's iconic 21-year-old print Bomb Love, promoting peace to the world.”