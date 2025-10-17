Olaf Falafel is promising Stupidest Super Stupid Show So Far in Brighton

It’s a show that pretty much nails its colours to the mast in its title, says Olaf Falafel as he heads to the Brighton Dome Comedy Festival 2025 with Olaf Falafel's Stupidest Super Stupid Show So Far.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will be in the Studio Theatre on Sunday, October 26 at 11.30am (doors 11am), promising “another frying pan full of family-friendly comedy” which will be the stupidest he has ever let trickle from his brain, he promises.

Expect jokes, poos on pogo sticks, more jokes and truth-telling cheese. There will definitely be a time-travelling portal to the future, some farts and a live draw-along…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a stand-up comedy for the kids but the adults will enjoy it as well. I'm not a very serious comedian. I don't do hard-hitting political satire. I don’t think the children would enjoy it. It's just lots of silly songs and silly videos and we do some drawing. I tend to draw a character from one of my books or just something very silly. I like the fact that it's a kid's comedy show that comedians tend to bring their kids to. Chris Ramsey came along with his son this year in Edinburgh. Richard Herring came along with children too.

“My comedy style has always been weird and surreal. I love Harry Hill and Tim Vine. I love visual puns and I love visual gags and I love word play. The name Olaf Falafel is really a chance for comperes to introduce me and in doing so get the audience attuned to the kind of act that it is going to be. I became Olaf 14 years ago. It was an exercise. I started doing comedy because a mate of mine dared me. He said there is a guy running comedy courses and that I should do it. One of the things that we did, and there were 12 of us in the room, was an exercise just to get the brain loose. The idea was that everybody had to write down ten silly names on a piece of paper. We all had two minutes and then we went around the room and everybody had to pick one of the names that they'd written down and say it in such a way that it made everyone laugh. I thought my funniest name was Olaf Falafel and so that's the name I said and I kept it in the back of my mind thinking it would be a good name for somebody someday. It turned out that that person was me.”

As for the comedy itself, the rules are to cut out the swearing and any talk about sex or violence or drugs – and you play with what is left. Olaf loves word play. Misuse of the word literally has given him plenty of laughs citing the times it is said in sentences such as “I am literally starving to death and then I had my dinner.” No, you're not starving to death. And also in sentences such as “I literally can't wait until Christmas.” Yes, you can wait. That's the way time works.

The reward is an audience which Olaf likens to a drunk audience in some ways. Children don't have the filters and they don't have the inhibitions. If you're talking about a squirrel in the garden they will tell you about a squirrel in their own garden.

And they are certainly up for participation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I do shows with adult participation and with children's participation and if with the adult comedy you want a volunteer, you will struggle to get one, but if you ask for a volunteer when you're doing a kids’ show then pretty much everybody will be putting their hands up. And they're not snobbish. They're quite happy to laugh at everything.”