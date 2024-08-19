Alison Bennett MP: Turning things around at Royal Mail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last week I visited Royal Mail’s Sorting Office in Haywards Heath. This is what I learnt.

Since my election as MP for Mid Sussex, numerous residents in Haywards Heath have contacted me with concerns about missed postal deliveries.

To better understand the situation, I reached out to Royal Mail and recently visited the Haywards Heath Sorting Office. What I discovered highlighted some significant challenges—and potential opportunities—that the postal service is currently facing.

There are two key issues affecting postal services in our area. First, the way we communicate has changed dramatically. With the rise of the internet, we are sending fewer letters and receiving more parcels. This shift has placed new demands on Royal Mail, which must now compete with other delivery companies.

Alison Bennett, MP for Mid Sussex.

Handling and delivering a growing number of parcels, alongside traditional letters, has become more logistically and physically demanding for postal workers.

The second issue is a shortage of postal workers. Like many other sectors of the economy, Royal Mail is struggling to fill vacancies. Jobs linked to Gatwick Airport are particularly attractive in our area, drawing potential workers away.

This shortage is compounded by the strain of maintaining good industrial relations and meeting the universal service obligation.

Despite these challenges, I left my visit to the sorting office with a sense of optimism. The managers I spoke with acknowledged the difficulties but also expressed a belief that they are starting to turn things around. Recruitment is crucial to their success.

The average age of a postie is currently 51, and there is a strong desire to attract a more diverse workforce, both in age and background.

Being a postie is hard work, with rounds typically taking 4.5 hours to complete, often in challenging weather conditions. However, there are also benefits: favourable terms and conditions, opportunities for career progression, and the satisfaction of building relationships with customers on regular rounds.

For those interested in joining this vital service, now might be the perfect time to consider becoming a postie. Royal Mail is not just delivering parcels and letters—they are delivering a crucial public service that needs fresh energy and commitment.