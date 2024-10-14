Alison Bennett MP: Yes we ‘CAN’: action for our environment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nestled between the High Weald National Landscape and the South Downs National Park, I am privileged to represent a constituency blessed with stunning landscapes, rare ecosystems and Sites of Special Scientific Interest. However, like so many of us, I am deeply concerned about the pressing threats of climate change and biodiversity loss that we are witnessing.

At the start of September, I entered the ballot for a Private Member's Bill, which is a way for backbench MPs to propose new legislation. Unfortunately, I was not successful this time, but I am delighted to be able to throw my support behind my colleague Roz Savage who, having come third in the ballot, has chosen to take the Climate and Nature (CAN) Bill forward.

The CAN Bill aims to update the UK’s climate and environmental laws to align with our international commitments—specifically, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with limiting global warming to 1.5°C and to reverse nature loss by 2030. Prominent figures like Chris Packham and Deborah Meaden have rallied behind this initiative, recognising it as a critical opportunity for action.

Alison Bennett with other Parliamentarians launching the CAN Bill in Westminster Hall last week

We are witnessing in real time the impacts of climate change and nature loss. Whether it’s torrential rains causing flash floods in Hassocks, or the decline of familiar wildlife, the evidence is before our eyes. When I first moved to Mid Sussex in 2012 we used to regularly get nuthatches on our bird feeder, over the years these lovely birds have stopped visiting. My growing concern is certainly echoed by the many people who have told me that they fear for the future of our environment.

After years of inadequate action from the previous Conservative government, this bill offers a chance to restore the UK’s environmental leadership. It’s an opportunity to create sustainable industries and ensure future generations inherit a thriving planet.

I urge my colleagues across all parties to support the CAN Bill. Together, we must take decisive action for our shared environment. If we unite, I believe we can achieve meaningful change to protect our natural heritage for generations to come.