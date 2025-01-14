Beccy Cooper MP: Concerns about getting through to a GP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Getting through to your GP can often seem a frustrating business. Some residents in our area have told me they are on hold for up to 45 minutes, waiting for their call to be answered. However, as we know, these are issues arising from an overstretched system struggling to cope with ever-increasing demand.

I visited Angmering GP surgery this week, with many constituents having raised their concerns with me and my team about the long waiting times to get through on the phone. We discussed their telephone triage system, which they agreed has been causing backlogs that they be will be making changes to improve. We also talked about GP capacity and the number of residents they serve. I agreed that if they can answer people's calls more quickly and put a good online system in place for people to log queries, then GP time can be used more effectively.

From the reception desk to the consultation room, our primary healthcare professionals work extremely hard, often way beyond the call of duty. But after more than a decade of under investment, too many of us are waiting too long for diagnosis and treatment. The good news is that our area will certainly benefit from the £22 billion of additional investment into the Health Service announced in the budget. But perhaps even more importantly from the commitment to invest in prevention, provide more care close to home, the right technology and a functioning and integrated social care service.

But that of course is in the long term. Right now, I will be raising the issue of triage systems at the Health Select Committee to ensure that all GP surgeries are able to learn best practice from each other. As a public health doctor, I came in to politics to make sure that the people of our constituency are healthy and can thrive.

If you would like to share your experiences of our local healthcare system, please do drop me a line at [email protected]