Business Bites – Oxmarket Contemporary Charity Update

As you may have read in this paper last week, I will be joining the team at Oxmarket Contemporary as a Director and Trustee. With this in my mind I’ll be sharing my hopes and ambitions for the charity in my column this month.

Oxmarket is a registered charity in the heart of Chichester, that provides a showcase for local and emerging artists, designers and makers with over 40 exhibitions a year. It’s entirely free to access although it can be tricky to locate if you aren’t looking for it. The most direct route on foot is via the alley beside Halifax on East Street.

The charity celebrates its 50th anniversary next year. When a milestone like that is on the horizon, it is always good to be ambitious. My aims for the charity are very clear. Firstly, I’d like to get more people coming into the gallery across all segments of our community. I am a firm believer that access to art and culture benefits everyone, and the gallery has a revolving line-up of interesting and thought-provoking exhibitions that are all entirely free to access.

It is the perfect place to visit in half term if you’re looking at things to do with the family that won’t break the bank. It isn’t a huge space, but with two galleries on site there is plenty to see without being overwhelming. The gallery staff are all knowledgeable and friendly. On a rainy day (which is almost inevitable in the February half term), why not pack some pencils and paper and get sketching on site?

Lucia Barbato, CEO Ilex Content Strategies, Business Ambassador Dementia Support, Trustee & Director Oxmarket Contemporary

The charity encourages the use of the galleries as a public space, and beautiful stools can be found by the entrance for visitors to use. The sensible consumption of hot drinks is also encouraged, so next time you plan a meeting in town, why don’t you bring your tea or coffee and meet your friends or colleagues at the gallery?

The gallery also provides an excellent, free resource for teachers to bring students for a classroom extension activity. Any teachers interested in taking this up for either art or wellbeing should contact the brilliant gallery manager Jo Shapiro on [email protected].

Lastly, to support the plans the charity has as it approaches its 50th year, I would love to see more local businesses actively supporting the gallery. Only with good financial foundations can the gallery do more in our community. Any businesses interested in supporting the gallery are welcome to contact Jo on the email above or contact me directly if preferred. You may also want to sign up to the mailing list here: https://www.oxmarket.org/subscribe

Oxmarket Contemporary a vibrant space, housed in a 13th century church which is also a listed building. As well as the two galleries on site there is also a small shop showcasing independent artists, crafts people and designers’ pieces. It has served our community well for almost half a century. With local support it will be able to achieve even more.

I’ll be bringing my team to visit at our next away day in March. Where else can you tap into creativity that sparks conversations entirely free of charge in central Chichester?

This is why I accepted an invitation to become a Trustee of this amazing Chichester gallery and why you should visit too.