Cllr Duncan Crow: Welcoming West Sussex County Council freezing parking charges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

For many reasons, but most notably more online shopping, town centres have been struggling. This trend is the same in Crawley, in our towns across West Sussex, and nationally. I believe anything we can do to help attract people into our town centres, and conversely, not doing things to put them off, is the right thing to do.

Some other political parties are so overzealous in their dislike of people using their cars, that they can proactively make it difficult and expensive for people to drive and park in town centres, in the mistaken belief that hundreds of people will switch to cycling or get a bus. More widely, while I’m all for making cycling and public transport good viable options for people to use, I oppose left-wing punitive measures against motorists. These measures don’t change behaviours but can create resentment and opposition to other modes of transport. The Labour Mayor of London’s ULEZ is a prime example.

Parking charges are often mentioned as not helping town centres thrive. Many town centres like Crawley have a mixture of car park ownership, with both council owned and private operator owned. Where local authorities have car parks and/or on-street parking meters, these provide valuable income for local council services, so it is a difficult juggling act when councils do want to support motorists and local economies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inflation has crept up since Labour came to power in July and tax rises are highly likely to feature in Labour’s budget on 30 October. Energy bills rise by 10% on 1st October and ten million pensioners have lost their winter fuel allowance.

Cllr Duncan Crow

Every little helps, so I am very pleased that the Conservative administration at West Sussex County Council has decided to freeze parking charges for a year, which would have otherwise risen this October by last December’s retail price index, which was 5.2%. In Crawley, this means all the controlled parking zones for residents in West Green, Northgate, Southgate, Three Bridges and Pound Hill, as well as the on-street parking meters in and near the town centre and the car park at Crawley Library.