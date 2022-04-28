Chichester Fringe Festival coming this summer | Vicky Meets

• What does your role as producer entail?

I work closely alongside two other Chichester Fringe producers, Katie Bennett and Simon O’Hea. We are all volunteers and jointly have full responsibility for putting on the Chichester Fringe. This involves working with local partners; using their venues, finding financial resources, planning with the technical team the live streaming, finding talented artists and arranging them into an attractive programme, advertising the amazing programme of events and hosting new audiences. We also mentor volunteer graduates in developing industry roles to enable them in their future careers.

• Do you work with other local organisations?

Carol Webb, producer at Chichester Fringe Festival

Yes, absolutely! We work with many different organisations in the local arts scene, from Chichester University, Graylingwell, Oxmarket Contemporary and Canal Trust through to the Festival of Chichester. In particular, we’ve established links with performing arts students and are giving prominence to lesser-known arts venues.

• What can we expect from this year’s programme, and where will it all happen?

There really is something for everyone! Our full programme will be announced on May 1, but we can promise a fantastic mix of live music, cabaret, comedy, puppetry, drama as well as brand new musicals, dance and even some TikTok stars! Chichester Fringe 2022 will comprise fringe events in three venues in the city. We will start with a bang in the recently-refurbished Graylingwell Chapel, where our events will run over three days (July 1-3). Each evening there will be a full programme of performances, whilst during the day on Saturday and Sunday, there will be family-friendly shows. A large proportion of the programme will be live streamed and broadcast either in real time or over the following weekend through our website. We are also hosting three events at the Canal Trust, starting with ‘Comedy on the Canal’ on July 7. On July 16 there is a ‘Poetry Performance’ followed by an ‘Evening of Cabaret! A full Music and Art showcase of incredible solo artists will be held on July 14 at Oxmarket Contemporary.

• Do you welcome volunteers?

If anyone would like to come and join our team, we are looking for volunteers in stage management, social media promotion, website design and filming. Please get in touch with us!

• What are you especially looking forward to this year?

I am looking forward to working in new performance spaces, mentoring and showcasing new talent. I am very excited to share the artists’ work with audiences and to see their reactions! I know you are all in for a treat, as I have been lucky enough to see the artists during rehearsals. It’s so uplifting to be able to host live events again, and to experience first-hand performances with others. Come and join us! I promise a fantastic time will be had by all.

• Where can we find further details and booking information?

Find us online at www.chichesterfringe.co.uk and we are also on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook – or you can email us at [email protected]