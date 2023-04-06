The following planning applications have been submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between March 29 to April 5, 2023.

Bosham

BO/23/00364/TPA: The Old School, Shore Road. Crown reduce by 30 per cent (back to previous pruning points), remove epicormic shoots up to crown break on 5 no poplar trees. Crown lift by up to 4m on 1 no poplar tree (west end of Group). All within Group, G1 subject to BO/22/00018/TETPO.

BO/23/00430/DOM: Eden Cottage, High Street. Replacement of sheds with storage unit and open fronted gazebo/pergola. Erection of fence/wall. Erection of gate.

BO/23/00595/FUL: Five Elms, Stumps Lane. Demolition of existing 1 no dwelling and garage and erection of replacement dwelling and garage and amendments to site levels and additional planting.(Variation of conditions 2 and 16 of permission 22/02531/FUL – raise all the levels of the build by 60cm).

BO/23/00647/DOM: 20 Critchfield Road. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension.

BO/23/00739/LBC: Eden Cottage, High Street. Replacement of sheds with storage unit and open fronted gazebo/pergola. Erection of fence/wall. Erection of gate.

Boxgrove

BX/23/00672/PIP: Land South West Of Oakford Park, Halnaker. Residential development of a minimum of 5 no and a maximum of 9 no dwellings.

BX/23/00740/DOM: The Folly, Tinwood Lane, Eartham. Conversion and extension to existing outbuilding to form annex and pool house garden room. Erection of detached garden store.

Bury

SDNP/23/01196/TCA : St John's Church, Church Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no holly tree (T1), crown lift to 2.5m (above ground level) all round on 1 no holly tree (T2) and reduce southern sector to provide up to 2m clearance from the roof on 1 no yew tree (T3).

Chichester

CC/23/00548/DOM: 139 Charles Avenue. Proposed replacement conservatory.

CC/23/00594/ADV: Crispins Café, 46 East Street. One no new fascia sign.

CC/23/00644/DOM: Park View, 52 Broyle Road. Loft conversion.

CC/23/00648/DOM: 13 South Pallant. Retrospective construction of sauna building and decking to courtyard garden.

CC/23/00650/LBC: 5A Northgate. Proposed remedial works to resolve damp issues through external walls.

CC/23/00673/FUL: Chichester City Football Club, Oaklands Park, Oaklands Way. Conversion of a stadia natural grass pitch into a 3G Artificial Grass Pitch (AGP) with perimeter fencing, floodlighting, storage container and refurbished hardstanding areas.

CC/23/00701/DOM: White Lodge, Lavant Road. Single-storey rear extension to replace conservatory, single storey rear infill extension. Various internal/external alterations. Replacement garage with ancillary annex/studio above.

CC/23/00746/DOM: 20 Harris Road, West Broyle. To erect a single-storey extension to the rear of the property.

East Wittering and Bracklesham

EWB/23/00474/DOM: La Flora East, Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Loft conversion with new front dormers, new front porch and external cladding.

EWB/23/00588/FUL: Land To The North Of 20 Wessex Avenue, East Wittering. Erection of 1 no chalet bungalow and double garage, pursuant to permission allowed on appeal under EWB/19/01036/OUT – (variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission EWB/20/02362/FUL to alter to position of proposed bungalow, reduce footprint, alterations to fenestration to include 3 no. additional Velux windows and changes to materials.

Compton

SDNP/23/01120/TCA: The Farndens, B2146 Compton Square To The Green. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 25 per cent on 1 no yew tree (T1), crown reduce by 40 per cent on 4 no field maple trees (T2, T4, T5 and T6) and crown reduce by 40 per cent and remove 1 no limb on south-west sector on 1 no field maple tree (T3).

Fernhurst

SDNP/23/01224/FUL: Rookhanger, Copyhold Lane. Replacement two-storey dwelling and garage.

Fishbourne

FB/23/00260/DOM: Ashlea 124 Blackboy Lane. Single-storey rear extension. Change use of loft space to habitable accommodation to include increased ridge height, and associated works.

Funtington

SDNP/23/01129/HOUS: Vivans House, Downs Road, West Stoke. Erection of single storey rear extension.

Harting

SDNP/23/01071/CND: Hurst Farm, B2146 Ditcham Lane to Hurst Mill Lane, Hurst, South Harting. Return the building to use as one dwelling (it was previously converted to two linked dwellings), alterations to adjacent outbuilding to create habitable accommodation, construction of new glazed link between the main building and outbuilding and alterations to the first floor of separate outbuilding to create a home office. Removal of two modern stairs and replacement with new stair in original position, replacement of existing aluminium/UVPC windows and non-repairable timber windows with new timber vertical sash windows, removal of modern lobby extension to the west elevation and replacement with open canopy, restoration of original entrance door with new porch to the east elevation, removal of dividing wall and chimney breast, and extension of existing patio area to the west of the house – (variation of Condition 2 of SDNP/21/05969/LIS) – to replace the listed drawings with new plans illustrating altered design of rear kitchen extension, glazed link and proposed canopy and internal alterations to the existing buildings.

SDNP/23/01223/CND: Hurst Farm, B2146 Ditcham Lane to Hurst Mill Lane, Hurst, South Harting. Return the building to use as one dwelling (it was previously converted to two linked dwellings), alterations to adjacent outbuilding to create habitable accommodation, construction of new glazed link between the main building and outbuilding and alterations to the first floor of separate outbuilding to create a home office – (variation of Condition 2 of SDNP/21/05968/FUL) – to replace the listed drawings with new plans illustrating altered design of rear kitchen extension, glazed link and proposed canopy and internal alterations to the existing buildings.

SDNP/23/01220/FUL: Crossdyke House, Telegraph Lane, East Harting. Replacement single-storey annexe for tourism use.

SDNP/23/01350/FTP: Land adjacent to South Harting Waste Water Treatment Works, Kent House Lane, East Harting. Diversion of Footpath 2843 – South Harting WTW.

Kirdford

KD/23/00539/LBC: Little Slifehurst Farm, Scratching Lane. Installation of accessibility lift within an existing extension to the original listed structure.

SDNP/23/01230/LIS: Scrubb House Farm Cottage, Crimbourne Lane. Addition of freestanding porch to front door (west elevation).

Loxwood

LX/23/00529/LBC: Pound Cottage, Spy Lane. Replacement of existing Crittall-style windows on East (3 no windows – E1, E2 and E3), West (5 no windows – P1, W1, W5, W6 and W7 and bay windows – W2, W3 and W4), north (1 no window – N1) and south (1 no window – S1) elevations.

Midhurst

SDNP/23/00528/TPO: Elmleigh Court, Elmleigh. Crown reduce by up to 4m on 1 no lime tree (quoted as 1). Fell 1 no horse chestnut tree (quoted as 2). Remove 1 no stem (back to main truck) on south sector leaning towards main road on 1 no sycamore tree (quoted as 3). All 3 no trees within area A1 subject to MI/58/00667/TPO.

SDNP/23/00835/TPO: 7 Guillards Oak. Crown reduce by 30 per cent on 1 no beech tree (quoted as T1) within area, A1 subject to MI/64/00669/TPO.

Northchapel

SDNP/23/00775/HOUS: Tanya House, A283 Valentines Lea To Valentines Hill, Valentines Hill. Erection of detached outbuilding.

North Mundham

NM/23/00675/FUL: Natures Way Food, Merston Site. Construction of a new glazed draft lobby.

Petworth

SDNP/23/00950/CND: The Grove Inn, Grove Lane. Change of use to 1 no dwelling and replacement garaging and associated alterations – variation of condition 2 of planning permission SDNP/20/04081/FUL (APP/Y9507/W/21/3279486) – removal of the modern conservatory, infill the corner of the building and remove two modern partitions.

SDNP/23/01189/LIS: Bamboroughs, Lombard Street. Proposed works comprising of the demolition of the existing modern kitchen, the construction of a new family room on the south side of courtyard, and a new glazed gallery/corridor to link the main house with the barn and new family room, and the alteration and refurbishment of the barn for kitchen/dining use.

Plaistow and Ifold

PS/23/00140/FUL: Little Springfield Farm, Plaistow Road, Ifold. Demolition of existing dwellinghouse and erection of replacement four bedroom dwellinghouse.

PS/23/00552/PLD: Everley, Plaistow Road, Ifold. Proposed lawful development – first floor extension.

Rogate

SDNP/23/01261/LIS: Fyning Cross, Terwick Common Lane. Pull and fill overhaul of existing thatch roof with new ridge. Main roof in water reed, ridge in wheat thatching straw. No change is proposed in the specification.

Selsey

SY/23/00568/DOM: 4 East Way. Proposed single-storey extension to rear and internal alterations to existing semi detached bungalow.

SY/23/00726/FUL: 140 High Street. Replace existing polycarbonate roof with solid flat roof and skylights.

Sidlesham

SI/23/00635/HRA: Field East Of Easton Farm, Easton Lane. Siting of 20 no mobile homes for occupation by seasonal farm workers – habitats regulations assessment.

Tangmere

TG/23/00683/TCA: 2 Church Farm House, Church Lane. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2m on 1 no yew tree (T1) and fell 1 no conifer tree (T2).

Westbourne

WE/23/00733/DOM: Hill House Hambrook, Hill North, Hambrook. Erection of replacement fence.

WE/23/00760/TCA: Mile End House, East Street. Notification of intention to crown reduce on west sector by 2m on 1 no lime tree (T24). Fell 1 no leyland cypress (T25).

West Dean

SDNP/23/00150/FUL: Top Barn, Crowshall Farm, Chilgrove Road. Erection of a new steel portal framed shed/barn on the foot print of the old shed/barn.

SDNP/23/01308/HOUS: Preston Farm, A286 Binderton Lane To Church Lane. Replacement of a window on the north elevation with a door.

SDNP/23/01309/LIS: Preston Farm, A286 Binderton Lane To Church Lane, Binderton. Replacement of a window on the north elevation with a door.

Westhampnett

WH/23/00449/FUL: 7 Montagu House, Tilemakers Close. To replace existing conservatory roof and windows. Alterations and additions to existing base.

West Wittering

WW/23/00618/DOM: Hayes House, Cakeham Road. Extension in replacement of existing conservatory (to be demolished) and retrospective permission for conservation skylights to existing attic.