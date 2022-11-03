Eight team age groups from under-9s to under-16s made the journey from Crawley to represent the Foundation’s youth section held in Wickford, Essex.

Elite and Development pathway co-ordinator Jacob Magnus took the trip with Foundation coach – and Crawley Wasps midfielder – Natalie Taylor.

Jacob said: "It was an incredible day full of passion, energy, and determination.

Crawley Town Community Foundation youngsters in Wickford

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Natalie and I were so pleased to see all our teams work tirelessly for each other and do the club proud!

"Every team was confident to play the way we train and to give their best effort to attack and score goals!

“Special mention to our under-11 squad and under-16 squad for their fantastic performances.

"West Ham Foundation were excellent hosts and we thank them for all their hard work to make the day a success full of fun and healthy competition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley Town Community Foundation youngsters in action in Wickford

Fellow coach Natalie also felt the day was a success.

She said: “The teams were given a great chance to represent Crawley Town and against a Premier League foundation.

"The opportunity to wear the kit is good for the players but also their families, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A particular highlight was with our under-11s side that came down from two goals-down twice to win the game 5-4!

“The games were important for us from a coaching perspective – being able to see them in match scenarios and seeing the things we have worked on in training come together.

“We scored plenty of goals and the amount scored shows the attacking intent working successfully.

“It was encouraging to see their mentality to compete as were some nerves about the opposition before hand, the results would have been great in boosting their confidence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The biggest score of the day was with the under-16s squad who won their game with an incredible 8-0 win against their counterparts.

The Elite and Development Centre’s next batch of friendlies are slated for December with opponents to be confirmed this month.