Vicky meets... Harry Daymond, entrepreneur and founder of The Cocktail Connoisseurs.

• You began your business journey as a 15-year-old schoolboy. What’s the story?

It all began with the launch of Kart Kompany Ltd. During a school summer holiday I built a fully collapsible vintage sweet cart with my grandpa in his garage in Chichester. I then hired it out for weddings and events. I operated the business while still at school, expanding the number of carts. I also launched a new ‘cocktail cart’ service. I was honoured to win several accolades, including Young Start-Up Talent 2017. I was even invited to HM Treasury to discuss how the UK Government could better support young entrepreneurs. When Covid-19 hit, I adapted; taking my newfound passion for mixology to bring the cocktail experience to consumers at home. Offering a range of DIY Home Cocktail Making Kits and Virtual Cocktail Masterclasses, The Cocktail Connoisseurs launched during the first national lockdown. Today we have delivered over 5,000 cocktails across the UK, run virtual cocktail masterclasses to groups of 100-plus and worked with corporate clients including PwC, Hello Magazine, Johnson & Johnson, Samsung, Salter and many more.

Harry Daymond, entrepreneur and founder of The Cocktail Connoisseurs

• So what do I get in my cocktail kit?

Everything you need, in exact quantities, to make four bar-quality cocktails. The kits include premium spirits, liqueurs, sodas, juices, syrups, bitters, garnishes, step-by-step recipes and tutorial videos, as well as the option to include bar equipment. To top it off, everything is packaged in 100 per cent recyclable packaging.

• How do you plan to grow the business?

We have plans now to develop into multiple different markets and distribution channels, looking at the non-alcoholic and subscription spaces during the year ahead. These areas will allow us to cater to a wider audience, especially with the NoLo alcohol market boom. We are also continuing our drive towards sustainability and carbon-neutral processes. Current efforts include exact ingredients which result in zero wastage and 100 per cent recyclable packaging. We are also close to being plastic free.

• What is the key to making a really good cocktail?

I would say the quality of the ingredients, the balance/ratio, and the shaking/stirring technique. We have kept quality at the forefront of our recipes, using reputable brands and heavily tested ingredients to get the best flavours. With balance/ratio you need to make sure that all elements of the cocktail complement each other; that there isn’t one that is overpowering the rest. Finally, whether it be a shake or stir cocktail, this must be done properly. If you’re shaking, make sure it’s powerful with long strokes, to blend and cool your ingredients. If you’re stirring, make sure it’s for the correct time and in the right motion, as the dilution and cooling is key to ensuring a perfect result.

• What is your favourite cocktail?

Easy – the whisky sour! It’s a great balance of sweet from the sugar and bite from the citrus, perfectly balanced with the whisky and the aromatic bitters.

• Where can we find out more?

Please check out our website: www.thecocktailconnoisseurs.co.uk.

