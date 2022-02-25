Apprenticeships in carpentry and bricklaying available with Sussex housebuilder

A number of paid apprenticeships in carpentry and bricklaying are available as part of Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties’ dedicated programme, which offers a mix of hands-on training with experienced trade specialists on-site in Yapton, Angmering, Peacehaven, Haywards Heath and Eastbourne, and classroom learning during residential stays at Stephenson’s College in Coalville, Leicestershire.

The level-two trade apprenticeship takes 18 months to complete, and will allow apprentices to develop skills in their chosen construction trade, before putting their newfound knowledge to the test by entering full-time employment in their chosen field.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Tanner, a recent Barratt David Wilson Homes carpentry apprenticeship graduate

Carl Bune, construction director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “As the industry continues to face ongoing labour shortages, we recognise the valuable role that apprentices play in shaping the future of construction, and welcome the next generation of talent to the workforce.

“The carpentry and bricklaying apprenticeships offer an exciting opportunity to work at some of Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties’ newest developments, and learn how houses are built quite literally from the ground upwards.

“Our career opportunities are open to anyone looking to join the industry, from school leavers to individuals seeking a career change.”

<<< ALSO IN THE NEWS: Chichester College dancers triumph at Dance Live! heats to book place in finals >>>

Applications to the scheme close on March 7, with successful apprentices expected to join the company in autumn 2022.

Jack Tanner, a recent carpentry apprenticeship graduate, said: “I had been working in retail for a long time, but I just found it so boring.

“What I really enjoyed was my hobby of whittling and carving wood, and I really wanted to turn that into my career.

“While I was in college I learned lots of theory, as well as mastering some of the trickier aspects of carpentry that you can’t really practice easily on site, like doing dovetail joints.

“I’m so happy to be working in a job that I love, and I plan to continue learning and progressing within carpentry – I’m really grateful to have had the opportunity of taking on the apprenticeship and would certainly recommend it to anyone else who is considering a career change.”

For more information visit www.barrattcareers.co.uk.

<<< ALSO IN THE NEWS: Goodwood to welcome world’s best supercars for Children’s Trust fundraiser >>>