Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Was that really it? Was that really the sum total of summer 2024?

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I know I bemoan the weather pretty frequently unless it’s lovely and warm and sunny (my husband says I’m living in the wrong country and I’m inclined to agree), but even by UK standards the ‘summer’ this year was beyond poor.

I’ve been patiently waiting for it to start proper. For us to have a decent run of hot and sunny weather. For me to confidently put my jeans and jumpers away and know that shorts will be a safe bet. But it just never happened that way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sure, there were nice days. But they’d quickly be punctuated by a day of rain. Or wind. Or both!

Katherine's days of warm early morning strolls are numbered

For a summer-lover like me it’s been beyond disappointing. And as we hit the middle of September, much as I don’t want to, I’m being forced to accept that my chances of carefree sunshine strolls, beach trips, picnics and more are pretty slim now this year.

Even a few days of warm weather this week can’t undo the summer that never was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And so it’s onwards to autumn, and then towards, gulp, whisper it (Christmas) in a few months’ time.

It’s undeniable, given the kids have now been back at school for two weeks and all the rituals and routines that school entails have restarted after weeks of a family lifestyle more akin to reckless abandon.

I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t a bit tough to get back into it. Maybe it was my refusal to accept the summer holidays being done, or maybe my poor brain has taken a while to get school-term ready again.

But either way it resulted in much confusion my end. Children have been sent to school in their uniform when it’s supposed to be a PE day, I’ve dropped my child at the wrong classroom and I’ve forgotten to let them know when their grandparents are picking them up. Help!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Basically, it’s been a lot and I’m still trying to catch up.

Back are the regular school emails reminding me that I need to remember to bring something in to school, sign my children up for clubs, pay for something, book school meals and more.

Back is homework. Boo, hiss. Not sure if the children or I are the most unhappy about that.

Back is the hectic early morning flurry of activity to get two children out of the house and to school on time. No mean feat when they spent many a day in the summer holidays not getting dressed until lunchtime – and sometimes not at all!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back are after school and weekend clubs, meaning back is Mum’s Taxi Service. Not sure it’d get a very high rating, given the driver is often grumpy and frazzled, but given it’s free I think it’s alright.

But best of all, back are my regular columns. That means 600ish words a week of absolute waffle. You lucky, lucky things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I think I possibly find this time of year a bit daunting because my birthday is around the corner.

However, unlike when you’re eight and you can’t wait to be older and love seeing your number creep up, it’s altogether less appealing when you’re the wrong side of 40.

That’s not to say I’m not happy at where I’m at in my life. Quite the opposite in fact, I love being this age and having the security of a career, home and family. What I’m not okay with is the fact that every year seems to come around quicker and quicker and I just want life to slow down a little so I can stop and smell the roses.

A birthday is a reminder that another year has passed and it can be a little bit scary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the plus side, it’s a great opportunity to have a couple of glasses of Prosecco, an Aperol spritz and/or a gin. And so, if you need me this week, that’s exactly what I’ll be doing – toasting to another year around the sun and another year of experiences that await me.

You’ll be coming along for the ride, too. So hold onto your hats and cheers to another fun-filled 365 days!