Jubilee celebrations: West Sussex County Council leader reflects on county's links with our longest serving monarch

Here, Paul Marshall reflects on the county’s links with, and loyalty to, our monarch:

Her Majesty is the ultimate example of a true public servant, and the achievements of her reign are quite incredible. Our Queen has dedicated her life to this country, leading us through decades of change with a dignified, charming, and calm presence.

In West Sussex we have long shown our support for the Crown and feel a strong connection to Her Majesty. The magnificent milestone of a Platinum Jubilee, unprecedented in our country, is a time for celebration as well as reflection on the past 70 years.

Leader of WSCC Paul Marshall

We are honoured to have our county’s history interwoven with that of our longest reigning monarch. Long before our Queen took up the throne, we welcomed a young Elizabeth to West Sussex when back in 1929 she enjoyed making sandcastles on a beach near Bognor Regis. Over the decades the Queen has been to West Sussex many times, and our County Council Record Office blog has fascinating insights into these royal visits.

Most of us cannot remember a time before the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Her rule has always been a constant in our lives whatever else we have been facing. Like many I can mark my own personal life events around key dates. I was a teenager during the Silver Jubilee in 1977 - I remember well how there were street parties everywhere and the country was awash in red, white and blue!

Like so many people around our county and our country, I have watched our Queen’s shining example and, as a leader myself, I give all my respect for the duty well served. I also stand in appreciation of the impressive ongoing commitment to the Royal responsibilities, even now long beyond the age many in public life choose to retire.

I am very proud of the part West Sussex has played in supporting the monarchy. We’ve demonstrated our loyalty in many ways over the years. In particular, I would like to give credit and recognition to the Queen’s representative in West Sussex, HM Lord Lieutenant Susan Pyper. The Lord Lieutenant provides a direct link to the Queen and the role’s utmost duty is to uphold the dignity of the Crown in our county. Susan is standing down this summer after being our Lord Lieutenant since 2008. I’d like to take this opportunity to personally thank her for all she has done, the dedication she has shown and the commitment she has given. The Lord Lieutenant is ably assisted by the Vice Lord-Lieutenant, 28 deputy Lieutenants and the High Sheriff, all of whom ensure our historic traditions meet the needs of contemporary times.

As part of the upcoming commemorations, we’ll be flying a Platinum Jubilee flag at County Hall in Chichester over the Jubilee weekend and we know celebrations will take place across West Sussex.

I wish all our residents an enjoyable Jubilee weekend.