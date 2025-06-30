Katherine has been enjoying her runs lately, but secretly wishes she was taking part in sports day

It’s the time of the year when all decorum goes out the window and parents become almost feral.

Yes, that’s right, we’re firmly in sports-day season, when some of us leave our dignity at the school gates.

I’ve talked about this before, but I am just a little bit competitive. I’m all for teaching children that the most important part of sports day is taking part and that being a good loser is a great skill to have.

But when it comes down to it and I hear the starter’s whistle blow to signal the start of one of my children’s races, all bets are off. Yes, I know it’s all just a bit of fun, but I can’t help my deep-seated desire for them to win.

I think parents tend to fall into two camps. The ones who sit and clap politely, muttering ‘well dones’ and ‘jolly good shows’ to all the competitors as they finish.

And then, probably much to my children’s dismay, there are the parents who vocalise their support just a tad more. The latter is very much me.

I’m the one stood up, screaming my children’s names, clapping, waving and generally just being a bit much. There are definitely plenty of others like me, including many of my friends, but it can be a bit awkward when you’re sitting next to or close to those with a little bit more restraint.

It’s probably due to the fact that I’m a frustrated non-competitor. I always love, love, loved sports day when I was at school, and even in my 40s I’m a bit jealous that I can’t join in the fun.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, the day the Government introduces mandatory PE as part of the work week would be a very great day indeed. And surely could help ease the pressure on the NHS by getting everyone fitter and healthier. Thinking about it, maybe I should get the SussexWorld team on board for having a sports day some time this summer.

Going up against your colleagues in the egg and spoon race would surely be a highlight of anyone’s working year?!

Seeing as I’m not at school anymore, and nobody is likely to put my name down for a sack race any time soon, I’ve kept plodding on with my usual exercise routine.

I’ve been going running at least three times a week, sometimes four, and it’s been glorious. The tough runs through winter, in the cold, rain and sometimes dark have been replaced by warm runs in the sunshine, and I’m loving it.

My reward for continually getting drenched and almost freezing to death many a time earlier this year is warm and sunny seafront runs. A prime example was Sunday afternoon, when the beach was bustling with sunbathers, families out for a stroll, people enjoying a small market and more. Yes, I had to dodge a lot of wayward children, but it was lovely to see town so busy.

And even though it was quite warm, thanks to a cooling summer breeze I managed a fairly decent time for my 5k. Let’s have lots more of this, please!