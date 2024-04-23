Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​By that I mean travel, go on holiday, take trips/mini breaks/getaways/whatever you might like to call them with my family.

I’ve got a lot of mileage out of my distaste for packing – and I mean a lot of mileage. But I’m not sure I’ve quite explored the downsides to travelling away from the comfort of your own home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s not to say any of them would put me off going away. The fun of exploring a new or beloved place far outweighs any negatives, but given this column has become my diary, sounding board and place for pondering, I figure I may as well share them with you.

The scene of Katherine's fun weekend away. She just needs to remember to take some essential items next time..

Last weekend, we went away for two nights meaning the suitcases that never-quite-made-it-back-into-the-loft after our Easter getaway were back in business again.

The obligatory overpacking of all manner of ‘essentials’ was once again employed, but we’re going to pick up when we arrived for our mini-break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first thing to contend with is finding everything in your new ‘home’ (for the weekend). We quickly realised that we clearly should have brought hand soap, hand towels, washing up liquid, etc to this place as it didn’t have any of those essentials, so a quick trip to the shop was the first port of call!

And then there’s finding the other things that you take for granted in your own home. A bottle opener, for instance, is given little thought at home and is just grabbed from a drawer when you need it. But it’s suddenly something you covet more than anything when you’re away and can’t open your beer or find the implement necessary to do it!

Then you get to bedtime. We have a king-sized bed at home, but I appreciate most holiday homes aren’t going to have the space for one. So back into a double bed it was. The bed itself was comfortable enough, but there’s nothing quite like going from having your own space in your king-size memory foam bed at home to suddenly being acutely aware of the other person’s every movement on what feels like a child-sized mattress.

A night’s sleep in a different bed is never the best, but couple that with excitable children who don’t have a clock in their room and start chatting and playing at 5.40am, and we were left feeling just a bit tired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We had a really great and fun-packed weekend, but then it was back to reality again. And what I like even less than packing is unpacking. And the inevitable mound of washing that comes with it. Once that was done, there was the horrible realisation that it was 7pm on Sunday night, and no homework had been done. Eeek, it’s too late now, so that’s going to have to be added to next week’s already extensive to-do-list.

And while it’s brilliant to make the most of your weekend and be away from after school on Friday to Sunday evening, it means that all the things you might normally get done at the weekend – chores, washing, cleaning, errands, etc – don’t happen, so there’s a lot of catching up to do. This sounds awfully moany, but really it’s just a few niggles. We had such a fab weekend, and even though I was absolutely shattered come Sunday night, we will absolutely look forward to doing it all again soon, I hope!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad