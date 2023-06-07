​I have had the loveliest of weeks – helped in no small part by the Mother Nature playing ball for once in a school holiday.

​Sussex is a fabulous place to live, but in my humble opinion, it’s at its best when the sun is shining and the temperature is warm. (Although, if I’m being picky, I still need it hotter. It’s too chilly in the mornings, and it’s rare that I’m venturing out without a light jacket or cardigan. I like the cast-iron guarantee of a forecast featuring temperatures in the high 20s, meaning I can leave the house with bare arms and legs, safe in the knowledge I’ll remain goose-bump free! I know, I know, I live in the UK, not Miami, and beggars can’t be choosers, so I took the days and days of sunshine and ran with it.)

I like to think of my week as a masterclass in embracing all the things that we do well in Britain when the sun shines. If there was a game called Summer Activity Bingo, then I think I’d have a good chance of calling ‘House!’. Attend a barbecue – tick. Visit a park, with the added bonus of it having a sandpit for bucket-and-spade play – tick. Go fruit-picking – tick. Go for a bike ride – tick. Walk along the seafront and go on the beach – tick, tick. Have a Mr Whippy – tick. Visit a country house – tick. Have a picnic – tick. Sit in a pub beer garden – tick, tick, tick, tick, tick!

Brooklands play park in Worthing has been completely refurbished

Basically, I’m already winning at British summertime.

My favourite day was spent at Petworth House. It’s well-documented that I’m possibly one of the National Trust’s biggest fans, but of our local properties, I think Petworth is one of the best. I love the mix of manicured lawns, the lake, the huge deer park and the stunning house (which I believe holds the largest collection of art of any National Trust property in the UK).

Plus, at the moment, there’s also an Elmer Art Parade (running until September 3), which is great for kids. You have to find 10 elephants ‘hidden’ around the gardens, each painted in the theme of an artist – my favourite was the one painted like Monet’s Water Lilies.

We had a picnic, enjoyed an ice cream, went for a stroll, and at the end of the day my husband and children (perhaps inspired by the likes of JMW Turner’s works in the house?!) had their own little art session, and painted watercolours of the Rotunda. It was a picture-perfect day.

Have you really 'done' British summer time properly if you haven't been to a country house?

We also got along to the new Brooklands play area, which opened a few weeks ago after an extensive renovation. I’d heard really good things – and I was not disappointed.

There’s a really good mix of equipment for different age groups, meaning my children, aged nine and five, both had a fun 90 minutes running around. The obstacle course with large slide was the biggest winner, but they loved the zip-line and huge sandpit, too. It’s a shame the toilets, café and car park aren’t ready yet, meaning a full day out there could be a little tricky. But it's still really good to see a space much-loved by so many Worthingites starting to get its sparkle back.

I dusted off my bike on Friday to cycle down to the seafront with my daughter. Spending time by the sea never gets old for me. We enjoyed going up and down the prom, grabbing an ice cream and generally just soaking up the holiday vibe you get on the seafront in the summer.

And then there was a barbecue at my sister’s new house to celebrate her and my son’s birthday. Is there any better smell than that of a barbecue cooking? It was so nice to chill outside in the sunshine, and spend the day with my whole family. The fact I ate my own body weight in meat, rolls and cake was an added bonus!

Another treat was a repeat visit to the Cricketers – this time to meet my lovely friend Sarah (ex-Herald journalist). We managed to stay in the beer garden until 10pm, before bad light forced us inside. It was a little chilly at times, but it was worth it for the authentic al fresco pub experience.