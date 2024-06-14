Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Vicky Meets… Ian Hughes, General Manager, The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre

Will you tell us a bit about the charity?

The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre, located in Sidlesham, was founded in 1986 to rescue and rehome cats, rabbits, and guinea pigs. We have helped over 25,000 animals and rehome about 1,000 a year.

We take in unwanted, abandoned, or stray cats, rabbits, and guinea pigs, and give them a good quality life until it is possible to find a loving, permanent home. We want to help educate the public in responsible pet ownership and to eliminate irresponsible breeding by encouraging neutering of all pets. Lastly, we want to help and advise the public in humane control of feral cats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Hughes, General Manager, The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre

At the Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre we have 51 indoor cat pens, 30 indoor rabbit and guinea pig pens, 20 outdoor rabbit runs, 7 rabbit compounds, a mother and baby unit and a veterinary centre.

Our vision is to give every living animal a chance of a good life and never put a healthy animal to sleep.

How can people help support your work?

We rely 100% on donations to rescue and rehome cats, rabbits, and guinea pigs. Every donation helps so if you can only give a little, or can be more generous, all will be appreciated. Giving a one-off donation to make a difference to the lives of animals in need and support CRRC in rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals desperate for our help or you could set up monthly donations and become a Friend of CRRC! As a Friend you’ll receive behind-the-scenes news, animal updates and heart-warming stories via our monthly e-newsletter and our Paws For Thought magazine through the post twice a year. Donation details can be found on our website www.crrc.co.uk.

You can also donate up to £20 by text. Just text CRRC followed by the amount to donate to 70085. For example, ‘Text CRRC 5 to 70085 to donate £5’. Texts cost the chosen donation amount plus one standard network rate message. Donation details can be found on our website www.crrc.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have nine charity shops located in Chichester, Selsey, East Wittering, Littlehampton, Worthing, Havant, Rustington and Bognor. Our Charity Shops make an important contribution to our work both in terms of awareness and raising well needed funds to care for the animals we rescue.

Can people volunteer with you?

We are always on the lookout for volunteers and there are lots of ways that you can get involved; whether you want to get outdoors and help with work to be done around the centre’s facilities, work with our Animal Care Team, help with fundraising events and activities, assist in our charity shops, knit catnip mice from home, or help out in an office environment. By giving us a helping hand through volunteering, you’ll assist us in continuing to rescue and rehome animals in need.

Where can we find further information?