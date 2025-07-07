Wrexham AFC’s biggest fan could be a mum-of-two from Sussex

I’m not entirely sure this column is particularly linked to parenting, so let me at least try to go in on something relevant. Here goes…

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s probably a safe bet that your typical Wrexham fan isn’t a 40-something mum-of-two from Sussex with no previous interest in the beautiful game.

Although, given the worldwide stage given to the Welsh club thanks to its Hollywood owners and the Disney+ TV show covering its rise through the footballing ranks, maybe a typical Wrexham fan has started to look more like me in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katherine at the only football match she has ever been to – and it was in the press box at Wembley!

The second I heard Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney had bought a football club I was intrigued, and then when I found out there was a TV show about it I was all in.

Not because I’m a football fan. In fact, far from it. I’ve long told anyone who would listen how I find watching football pretty boring.

But, there’s something about the strategy involved in picking a team and the competitive element of moving up and down the league that’s quite alluring to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When I was about 10 or 11 I think, my parents bought my brother and I a second-hand Amiga computer from my cousin’s friend. He threw in some of his old games with it, including a football manager one.

I used to love picking my squad, strategising who would be best played where and how much to spend on players. But when it came to the football, I used to skip watching my team actually play.

Maybe that’s why becoming a Wrexham fan is so appealing. Jumping on the Wrexham bandwagon is joining in something that’s about more than sport. It’s about supporting and uplifting a community, and along the way some guys and gals kick a ball about on some grass.

I’m absolutely addicted to the series. I love the stories of the people who live in the town, the players and their families, and the fact the coverage of the football has been edited down into palatable two-minute montages of all the best bits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve just finished season four, and I definitely had a tear in my eye when they secured back-to-back-to-back promotions.

I just love looking at what squad Phil Parkinson has picked, seeing how all the physio and behind-the-scenes staff work. I’m so hooked, even my phone recognises it, as it now sends me the live scores whenever Wrexham is playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s probably because my Google history is littered with searches for Wrexham players, and news articles about new signings this summer. Five years ago, you would not have convinced me that I’d love reading articles on The Wrexham Insider, but here we are.

I’ve actually only ever seen one football match, and that was from the press box at Wembley when Littlehampton Town played in the FA Vase final in 2022. Ironically, Wrexham were also playing there on the same day, in the FA Trophy final but I sadly couldn’t stay to watch as I had to get home for my kids (likely to be a big regret for a while yet, especially as I never did find Ryan Reynolds before I had to leave).

Now, I dream of watching a match at the Stok Cae Ras and having a drink in The Turf afterwards. With a son who is getting more into football, my sort-of football fandom probably couldn’t have come at a better time. The Championship awaits and I can’t wait to see what it has in store for the Red Dragons. Up the Town!