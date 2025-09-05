Just A Minute: The hardest word?

The hardest word?

In the mid-1970s, Elton John and Bernie Taupin released a song entitled ‘Sorry seems to be the hardest word’. It’s been very popular over the years and has featured on a number of their greatest hits collections. A few other singers have covered it too.

Whether you like the song or not, the words capture something basic: can we say ‘sorry’ when we need to? Usually when we’ve done something wrong, we need to apologise. But the word can be very useful at other times too. It’s a difficult one―but saying sorry heals the past, helps mend relationships in the present and opens up new possibilities in the future. Have you got the nerve to say it? Go on…have a go! It can make all the difference.