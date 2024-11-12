Kieran Mullan MP: Coming together in acts of Remembrance

It has been an honour to be involved in Remembrance services and activities in the constituency and in Parliament this year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, the acts of remembrance began for me last Monday (4 November) at the Garden of Remembrance in Parliament which is specially created each year. MPs place a cross in the garden to honour and remember all of those from our constituencies who have served given so much to protect the freedoms we are privileged to enjoy today. We do this on behalf of our constituents and it is always a thoughtful and poignant moment. I was honoured to place a cross for all those from the Bexhill and Battle constituency and reflect on the enormous sacrifice and bravery of these men and women.

On Friday evening I was delighted to be invited to a concert by the local Royal British Legion Concert Band of Bexhill and Little Common which took place at the Comrades Club in London Road, Bexhill. It was a fantastic evening raising money for the Royal British Legion and I’d like to thank everyone who got involved. Saturday afternoon saw me out in Bexhill selling poppies with Cllr Ian Hollidge. It was good to meet so many people buying poppies for themselves and their dogs!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday, it was a great privilege to take part in the Bexhill Remembrance Day proceedings and to lay a wreath on behalf of all my constituents. I wrote on mine "Our labours are as nothing to yours. Thank you." I wrote this as Remembrance causes me to think about the enormous hardship and sacrifice endured by so many to give us the future we all enjoy and can help to give perspective to us for our challenges. I try to imagine what it must have been like – perhaps for a young man, maybe 20 – crossing the channel to take part in D-Day or fighting in the trenches in WWI. Their incredible bravery but almost certainly great fear as well. Seeing friends killed right beside them. Sorely missing loved ones and the comfort of home. Their families missing them and worrying about them in return. The dreaded news received by mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters when their relative was killed. That is what we must never forget. It is always heartening to see so many young people taking part so that their sacrifice is remembered in future. Thank you to all of those involved in organising the day which ran very smoothly and enabled lots of people to take part and witness.

Kieran Mullan MP at the Garden of Remembrance at Parliament

Finally, on my way into Westminster on Monday morning, I walked passed the Cenotaph on Whitehall. This is Britain’s chief national war memorial for those who lost their lives serving during the First and Second World War, as well as all subsequent conflicts. I was moved by what an incredible sight it is. Our nation can be proud of our history and those who helped make it.