Letter to the editor: The Parish Exhibition 2026

The Parish Exhibition 2026

Dear Editor Following the application to Natural England for designation of the ancient Parish of Ifield as a 'National Landscape' [formerly known as Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty-AONB], 'The Parish Exhibition 2026' will be planned for next year. Ifield maps, paintings, photographs, articles and other related memorabilia would be delightfully received for possible display. Please contact Richard at the address below. Thank you. Yours sincerely Richard W. Symonds The Ifield Society - ‘Ancient Parish Landscapes’

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex