Letter to the editor: The Parish Exhibition 2026

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 18th Oct 2025, 15:36 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 08:44 BST
The Parish Exhibition 2026placeholder image
The Parish Exhibition 2026
Dear Editor Following the application to Natural England for designation of the ancient Parish of Ifield as a 'National Landscape' [formerly known as Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty-AONB], 'The Parish Exhibition 2026' will be planned for next year. Ifield maps, paintings, photographs, articles and other related memorabilia would be delightfully received for possible display. Please contact Richard at the address below. Thank you. Yours sincerely Richard W. Symonds The Ifield Society - ‘Ancient Parish Landscapes’

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

Email: [email protected]

