Portfield roundabout, Chichester. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2210062

I have just 'negotiated', on Sunday morning, my way through the Portfield roundabout with its now, I believe, three 'drive thru' outlets.

I do have to comment on what collection of 'experts' probably including CDC, WSCC and National Highways decided this was a good idea and not cause problems?

Are we expecting the under-resourced Sussex Police to manage the potential dangers of this?

Your newspaper and many of your correspondents fill the pages with concerns about this main South Coast arterial road. Then the 'powers that be' agree to this!

While there appears to be a perceived need in the area for more and more hospitality outlets surely a bit of common sense must apply.

I do sometimes wonder whether I am living in a different world to these people?

