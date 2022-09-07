Edit Account-Sign Out
Reader letter: 'Thank you Chichester – we've had a blast'

Writes Dave, Adrian and Edward the dog, of Present Surprise, South Street, Chichester

By Letter by a Reader
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 3:17 pm
Updated Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 5:25 pm
Chichester city centre. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2202075 (3)
Present Surprise in South Street has now closed as we begin our retirement adventure.

We would like to thank everybody for their support over the years and their support of other businesses in Chichester.

We’ve had a blast, made many friends who we can fondly call good friends.

There’s been lows due to Covid restrictions but mainly many, many highs.

We’ve made lots of memories and have enjoyed being part of your city centre.

Now it’s time to move on and go on lots of walking holidays with the boss of Present Surprise Edward the Westie.

Anyone that knew us personally knew we cared a lot about the local people raising hundreds of pounds for local charities and giving away stock for raffles, etc, and with this in mind all our remaining stock we have now donated to local charities.

Once again thank you and keep supporting your local high street, it’s so much more than just coffee shops!

