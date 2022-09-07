Reader letter: Driver sped faster than those at Goodwood

Jay Smith experienced a "fit of road rage" from a driver. National World/ hn26920 (4)

I have just moved to the area and I experienced a fit of road rage from another driver who was keen to drive faster than anyone not at Goodwood.

He forced me off the road. Sussex Police unhelpfully said a photograph of his car meant nothing despite the balance of probabilities and they plan to do nothing. Perhaps a nice cup of tea and a chat?

Is it any wonder road rage continues unabated with those causing us all problems very aware police will do little, or nothing.

It's usual excuse is ‘our hands are tied’. Perhaps the restraints should be placed on the criminals? Just a crazy idea.

Perhaps had I the Chief Constable in the passenger seat recording the incident with independent witnesses there would be a different outcome.