Reader letter: Driver sped faster than those at Goodwood
Writes Jay Smith, of The Street, Boxgrove
I have just moved to the area and I experienced a fit of road rage from another driver who was keen to drive faster than anyone not at Goodwood.
He forced me off the road. Sussex Police unhelpfully said a photograph of his car meant nothing despite the balance of probabilities and they plan to do nothing. Perhaps a nice cup of tea and a chat?
Most Popular
Is it any wonder road rage continues unabated with those causing us all problems very aware police will do little, or nothing.
It's usual excuse is ‘our hands are tied’. Perhaps the restraints should be placed on the criminals? Just a crazy idea.
Perhaps had I the Chief Constable in the passenger seat recording the incident with independent witnesses there would be a different outcome.
To share your views, send letters of no more than 250 words with your name, address and daytime telephone number to [email protected], or post to The Observer, Metro House, Northgate, Chichester, West Sussex, P019 1BE