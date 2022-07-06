Reader letter: Chichester is 'like a huge skip' with 'discarded trash everywhere'

Reader Terry Robinson says it seems 'littering is no longer policed or collected' in Chichester. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2202075 (1)

I have lived in Chichester since 1953 and have always been so proud to have done so.

A beautiful, historic and friendly city populated in the main by citizens of conscience and respect. Until now.

Now it is like a huge skip – with discarded trash everywhere you look, and monumental amounts of dog poo that the inconsiderate dog owners leave exactly where it falls, even right next to the clearly marked poo bins.

The 'historic' and 'friendly' Chichester is now 'like a huge skip', writes reader Terry Robinson. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2202075 (11)

There no longer seems to be any sense of pride in these trash-scattering morons for where they live, nor with the lazy dog walkers.

Just how lazy too are those people who drop takeaway food and drink packaging exactly where they sit instead of moving one or two metres to the waste bin so close to them (the benches outside the majestic cathedral springs to mind) leaving distressingly little hope of rubbish being carried home or deposited in the next bin passed as used to be the case.

I’m old enough to remember the ‘Keep Britain Tidy’ period when littering was as unacceptable as drink driving is now?

I wonder what happened as, sadly, it seems as though littering is now no longer policed nor collected as I’ve not heard of anyone being fined for deliberately dropping an empty pizza box let alone a cigarette butt, and haven’t seen an employed litter collector for a few years, so maybe nobody else cares any more?