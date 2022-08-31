Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Reader letter: Chichester shop display 'normalises violence'

Writes Jenny Webb, of Green Lane, Chichester

By Letter by a Reader
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 3:53 pm
Updated Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 3:53 pm
'There is no need to entertain children in a way that encourages aggression and normalises violence,' writes Jenny Webb. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2202075 (1)
'There is no need to entertain children in a way that encourages aggression and normalises violence,' writes Jenny Webb. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2202075 (1)

Walking along East Street, I was horrified to see in the window a huge display of toy guns and other pseudo-military paraphernalia.

Selling such things to children (or rather their parents) only socialises the next generation into the idea that it is acceptable to kill other people for fun. But killing people is a serious business.

Read More

Read More
Return of café at Chichester Cathedral is 'excellent news'

Most Popular

The shop in question had a huge range of toys and games that would interest and involve children and help their development in constructive ways.

There is no need to entertain them in a way that encourages their aggression and normalises violence.

See also: Reader letter: Chichester should have a vegan/ plant-based restaurant in its centre

See also: Reader letter: It should be law for Chichester businesses to switch off lights when closed

To share your views, send letters of no more than 250 words with your name, address and daytime telephone number to [email protected], or post to The Observer, Metro House, Northgate, Chichester, West Sussex, P019 1BE

ChichesterGreen LaneWest Sussex