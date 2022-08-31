Reader letter: Chichester shop display 'normalises violence'

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'There is no need to entertain children in a way that encourages aggression and normalises violence,' writes Jenny Webb. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2202075 (1)

Walking along East Street, I was horrified to see in the window a huge display of toy guns and other pseudo-military paraphernalia.

Selling such things to children (or rather their parents) only socialises the next generation into the idea that it is acceptable to kill other people for fun. But killing people is a serious business.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop in question had a huge range of toys and games that would interest and involve children and help their development in constructive ways.

There is no need to entertain them in a way that encourages their aggression and normalises violence.