Reader letter: Chichester shop display 'normalises violence'
Writes Jenny Webb, of Green Lane, Chichester
Walking along East Street, I was horrified to see in the window a huge display of toy guns and other pseudo-military paraphernalia.
Selling such things to children (or rather their parents) only socialises the next generation into the idea that it is acceptable to kill other people for fun. But killing people is a serious business.
Most Popular
The shop in question had a huge range of toys and games that would interest and involve children and help their development in constructive ways.
There is no need to entertain them in a way that encourages their aggression and normalises violence.
See also: Reader letter: It should be law for Chichester businesses to switch off lights when closed
To share your views, send letters of no more than 250 words with your name, address and daytime telephone number to [email protected], or post to The Observer, Metro House, Northgate, Chichester, West Sussex, P019 1BE