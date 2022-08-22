Return of café at Chichester Cathedral is 'excellent news'

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester Cathedral. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2004273 (1)

It is not as though Chichester doesn’t have a surplus of coffee shops but it is excellent news to learn that once again a café will open within the 600-year-old cloisters of the cathedral.

This development has the full support of the Dean, the Very Reverend Stephen Waine and, one assumes, also of His Grace Bishop Warner.

This new move would be perfect timing for the restaurant to resume its former name, the Bishop Bell Rooms. It is to be hoped that both the Dean and the Bishop would support this suggestion.