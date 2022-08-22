Return of café at Chichester Cathedral is 'excellent news'
Writes Meriel Wilmot-Wright, of Little London, Chichester
It is not as though Chichester doesn’t have a surplus of coffee shops but it is excellent news to learn that once again a café will open within the 600-year-old cloisters of the cathedral.
This development has the full support of the Dean, the Very Reverend Stephen Waine and, one assumes, also of His Grace Bishop Warner.
Most Popular
This new move would be perfect timing for the restaurant to resume its former name, the Bishop Bell Rooms. It is to be hoped that both the Dean and the Bishop would support this suggestion.
To share your views, send letters of no more than 250 words with your name, address and daytime telephone number to letters@chiobserver.co.uk, or post to The Observer, Metro House, Northgate, Chichester, West Sussex, P019 1BE