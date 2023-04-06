Writes Stephanie Carn, Whyke Road, Chichester

Last week’s Chi Observer congratulated our city on being a 'Best Place to live'. That all sounds very good, and as retired residents with reasonable pensions, we think it is a nice place to live.

However, not all residents are lucky enough to be able to enjoy what the city offers. History and culture probably don’t offer much to those living below the poverty line.

Chichester Railway Station. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2304064

Why do we have so many people dependent on food banks, so few youth services, such poor and expensive public transport? Is it really a good place to live for everyone? And what about air quality and pollution levels in the sea?

If I had to name a city a ‘Best Place to live’ I think I’d look at the wider meaning of ‘live’. History and culture are all very well, but if I was measuring success, I’d include equality of wealth and opportunity, provision for homeless people, and how accessible all this history and culture is to those who find life difficult in any way.

Chichester city centre. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2304064

