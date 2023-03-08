Edit Account-Sign Out
Reader letter: Why is the NatWest cash machine in Petworth still out of action?

John Barstow, USDAW Executive Council member, The Fleet, Fittleworth

By Letter by a Reader
3 minutes ago
"Just get the cash machine repaired," writes John Barstow, of the NatWest cash point in Petworth. Stock photograph: Eduardo Soares via Unsplash
A ready supply of reliable cash machines is vital for local economies – and for shops and services.

When NatWest closed their Petworth bank they undertook to maintain their cash machine in Petworth.

However the said cash machine has been out of action since Christmas. Why is this so? Could someone from NatWest please come forward.

May I kindly remind banks that among the things they do is give loans to new shops and services. If people can’t withdraw cash to spend in shops and services how are they to repay the loans?

Just get the cash machine repaired.

To share your views, send letters of no more than 250 words with your name, address and daytime telephone number to [email protected], or post to The Observer, Metro House, Northgate, Chichester, West Sussex, P019 1BE

