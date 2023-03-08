John Barstow, USDAW Executive Council member, The Fleet, Fittleworth

"Just get the cash machine repaired," writes John Barstow, of the NatWest cash point in Petworth. Stock photograph: Eduardo Soares via Unsplash

A ready supply of reliable cash machines is vital for local economies – and for shops and services.

When NatWest closed their Petworth bank they undertook to maintain their cash machine in Petworth.

However the said cash machine has been out of action since Christmas. Why is this so? Could someone from NatWest please come forward.

May I kindly remind banks that among the things they do is give loans to new shops and services. If people can’t withdraw cash to spend in shops and services how are they to repay the loans?

Just get the cash machine repaired.

