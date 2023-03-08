A ready supply of reliable cash machines is vital for local economies – and for shops and services.
When NatWest closed their Petworth bank they undertook to maintain their cash machine in Petworth.
However the said cash machine has been out of action since Christmas. Why is this so? Could someone from NatWest please come forward.
May I kindly remind banks that among the things they do is give loans to new shops and services. If people can’t withdraw cash to spend in shops and services how are they to repay the loans?
Just get the cash machine repaired.
To share your views, send letters of no more than 250 words with your name, address and daytime telephone number to [email protected], or post to The Observer, Metro House, Northgate, Chichester, West Sussex, P019 1BE