Writes Arthur Smith, Elmer Road, Elmer

While driving between Bognor Regis, Littlehampton, Arundel and Chichester I’m appalled at the amount of litter and rubbish beside the road in the hedgerows and on the verges.

Obviously some is discarded litter and some is windblown rubbish but is there a plan to clear it?

Having travelled around France, Germany and Spain where the roadside seems to be litter-free, I wonder what visitors from overseas think when they see the state of the countryside of Sunny Sussex.

