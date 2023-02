Writes Ruth Liney, Drayton Lane, Chichester

Chichester city centre. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2202075

So CDC have approved plans for an 84 room Premier Inn, a Beefeater and oh joy yet another Costa coffee drive through on the the old fuel depot site.

How very uninspiring!

All encouraging yet more traffic to an already often gridlocked spot.

Looks like they are determined to turn our lovely unique Chichester into just another boring town indistinguishable from anywhere else. I think I preferred it as it was.

