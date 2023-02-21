Edit Account-Sign Out
Reader letter: Motorists should turn off engines at Chichester level crossings

Writes Stella Smith, from Runcton

By Letter by a Reader
51 minutes ago
"Provided the engine is off for 11 seconds, you're saving on fuel as well as cutting pollution," writes Stella Smith. Steve Robards/ SR2008122
Rather than window dressing with the removal of a few A boards and cyclists from the city centre, the lives of Chichester residents would be much more improved if the council were to enforce the turning off of engines by cars waiting at the level crossings by issuing fines for those refusing.

Shopping in Chichester: 'Operation Spring Clean' will target litter, graffiti, u...
I'm sure all those drivers would claim to be concerned about the environment, but their actions belie that.

Provided the engine is off for 11 seconds, you're saving on fuel as well as cutting pollution.

To share your views, send letters of no more than 250 words with your name, address and daytime telephone number to [email protected], or post to The Observer, Metro House, Northgate, Chichester, West Sussex, P019 1BE

