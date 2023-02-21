Writes Stella Smith, from Runcton

"Provided the engine is off for 11 seconds, you're saving on fuel as well as cutting pollution," writes Stella Smith.

Rather than window dressing with the removal of a few A boards and cyclists from the city centre, the lives of Chichester residents would be much more improved if the council were to enforce the turning off of engines by cars waiting at the level crossings by issuing fines for those refusing.

I'm sure all those drivers would claim to be concerned about the environment, but their actions belie that.

Provided the engine is off for 11 seconds, you're saving on fuel as well as cutting pollution.

