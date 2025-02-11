Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: plenty on offer during February half term

It’s nearly February half term, and the good news is, there are plenty of local places where children can eat for free, or for just £1.

Money Saving Central have once again published a list of the participating eateries, with this offer being valid for all six of the half term holidays in the UK during 2025. Supermarket cafes, restaurant chains and more have signed up to this fantastic scheme, aiming to lend a helping hand to parents and carers. For a full list of eateries taking part, please visit the Money Saving Central website: www.moneysavingcentral.co.uk.

If you’re looking for free activities to fill the week, then South Coast Skate Park will be running a series of skateboarding workshops for 10- to 17-year-olds. Earlier this year, the Town Council were pleased to present South Coast Skate Club with funding of £2,765, from our Youth & Young Persons Budget 2024/25, towards the cost of running free sessions in Bognor Regis. The first of these take place next week at Rock Gardens on the seafront, opposite the Royal Norfolk Hotel. There is no need to book or bring any equipment, just turn up, join in and hone your skateboarding skills, whether you’re a beginner or seasoned skater! Anyone taking part aged between 10 and 12-years-old will need a parent to stay during the sessions.

Arun District Council are running bike marking events in three locations through the district, during half term. Help to keep your bike safe and have it registered on Wednesday 19th February between 10am and 1pm at Bognor Regis Railway Station or on Thursday 20th February between 1pm and 3.30pm at Arun Leisure Centre, Felpham Way.

West Sussex Libraries are also providing fun activities, including some exciting events celebrating their 100th birthday! Bognor Regis library will be holding a ‘Happy Birthday Library’ event on Tuesday 18th February, between 10.30am and 11.30am, with themed stories and crafts on offer as part of the entertainment. This event is aimed at children aged 4 and over and whilst participation is free, booking is essential. With ‘Board Games for Families’ running later the same day, ‘Construction Club’ on Thursday 20th February and a ‘Book Sale’ on Saturday 22nd February, there’s sure to be something to suit all ages and interests. To book your place at any of the mentioned events, you can pop into the library, phone: 01243 382470 or email: [email protected]. The centenary celebrations continue throughout 2025 with a diverse range of events and activities for you to take part in and enjoy including an exciting Library of Possibilities and Wonders virtual reality (VR) experience, enabling visitors to be transported into a magical world of virtual books. This immersive experience will be coming to Bognor Regis library in August, and will shortly be bookable via Eventbrite, so keep an eye on their website as we get closer to the summer months for your chance to experience your local library like never before!

Depending on when you are reading this article, there may still be time to apply for a brand-new role at Bognor Regis Town Council. Applicants are being sought to fill the position of a Town Market Officer, who will be responsible for the operational delivery of market facilities in the town. This rewarding role will require an organised and committed individual who genuinely has a desire to improve the area in which they live. The role includes amongst other duties, administration and promotion of the markets as well as allocation and enforcement of pitches and is advertised on a 2-year fixed term, 37 hour per week basis, to include early morning and some weekends. The deadline for submitting an application is 9am on Friday 14th February. For further details, including how to apply, visit: www.bognorregis.gov.uk, email: [email protected] or phone: 01243 867744.