Opinion: CAGNE responds to the Department for Transport (DfT) press release concerning the modernisation of airspace

“What is clear from the DfT press release is that no community involvement is pursued or quoted as supportive. The only quotes are from the Aviation Minister and those with a vested interest in growing airspace at any price,” says CAGNE, the umbrella aviation community and environment group for Sussex, Surrey and Kent.

“Communities may accept that airspace needs redesigning if they could see the benefits, but with the formation of UKADS with bodies such as NATS, airlines, airports and even the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) leading the way residents must live in fear of what is being planned for above their heads and homes.”

CAGNE views the formation of UKADS as another tier of bureaucracy to simply weaken the community voice that feels under threat from modernisation of airspace with decisions about their wellbeing, house devaluation being decided behind closed doors through those with a vested interest in aviation growth at any price.

· The word ‘Mitigate’, saving CO2, cannot really be believed due to the desire for growth and lack of decarbonisation to date by aviation. Any growth simply means more CO2 with more planes and more noise, day and night in the Gatwick case.

Northern Runway at Gatwick Airport. Pic S Robards SR2108251

· Direct routes could equal new flight paths over new houses not currently affected by aircraft noise with no compensation plus more concentration of motorways in the sky above homes.

· Quicker climb profile could mean planes vectoring (turning) sooner over new communities with concentrated flight paths.

· Arrivals remaining higher for longer will not help those some 30 miles out from the airport on approach whilst planes vector (turn) increasing noise and drop wheels early (increasing noise by 2-3dB).

· And as to job creation, this is always boasted about by aviation but in this case, it is hard to understand how this will materialise with the computerisation of airspace reducing jobs at NATS and air traffic control towers unless it’s more government funded staff for UKADs and the CAA to prevent residents having a voice which is currently the case; aviation weakening the CAA CAP1616 airspace consultation process and the CAA acting as judge and jury over airspace change.”