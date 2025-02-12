Following a week of extreme weather news, Chairman of Gatwick Area Conservation Campaign (GACC) is calling for a halt on all airport expansion plans at Gatwick, Luton and Heathrow Airports.

Peter Barclay, Chairman of GACC said, “The latest shocking realities of climate change highlight the urgent need for climate action. Expanding airports will result in an increase in emissions, worsening global heating even further.”

Peter Barclay continues, “The government must accept this new reality of climate change is happening now, and it is this, not economic growth, that must take priority when the government reassesses the case for airport expansion.”

Vice Chairman of GACC, Jonathan Essex said: “The situation is urgent and the evidence is clear, we must listen to the Climate Change Committee and halt all airport expansion. There is no sound moral case or indeed need to expand Gatwick or any other airport in a climate crisis.”

Campaigners say Gatwick's Big Enough

Jonathan Essex continues, “The government and aviation industry’s notion that we can just expand now and rely on so-called Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs) later is a dangerous illusion which delays and frustrates the climate leadership needed now. Such biofuels still have climate impacts when emitted from planes and are more expensive. Delivery at scale would require vast habitat destruction or displace food growing and will not be realised any time soon. Suggesting we can fly now, delay climate action, destroy nature and make poverty worse is a dangerous illusion.”