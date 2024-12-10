Paul Steedman, CPRE: A year of fighting for the Sussex countryside

In his latest column CPRE Sussex director Paul Steedman reflects on the achievements of 2024 and the ongoing battle for sustainable transport and housing.

As 2024 draws to a close it is a time to reflect on what we have achieved and what still needs to be done to protect, celebrate and regenerate the Sussex countryside.

At CPRE Sussex we recognise the importance of balancing the development we need with protecting the countryside we love.

This includes working together to fight inappropriate development and campaigning for sustainable approaches to transport and housing. We have enjoyed some key victories this year.

The Countryside Day was one of the highlights of this year. © Richard Bettles

We joined local groups in celebrating as the Government announced it was cancelling the A27 Arundel bypass scheme. We will continue to work with campaigners to influence transport plans to ensure they invest in public transport and walking and cycling routes, not big road-building projects.

We also published new research by the University of Southampton which showed the huge potential for rooftop solar power across Sussex.

We’re now talking to councils about how we can turn potential into reality while still protecting nature, landscapes and other land uses.

Other highlights of this year include our hedgerow planting scheme and the launch of the first Brighton & Hove Tree Festival – watch this space for news on 2025! This year has also seen us engage with many of our new and returning MPs on key issues, including proposed changes to planning laws.

We made it clear at the highest levels of Government that proposals to massively increase housing targets were a big mistake, undeliverable and would not fix the key problem of affordability.

There is an acute affordable housing crisis across Sussex.

We need good green homes for social rent, located near public transport hubs and supported by good infrastructure.

This means breaking with the failed model which expects a handful of huge development companies to provide public benefits, rather than maximum profits.

In early 2025 we will be launching a new Arun-area group to help shape what happens with development plans in the district.

We’d love to hear from anyone who wants to be involved. The need to get infrastructure right has been highlighted by our ongoing sewerage campaign.

Four in five councils across Sussex are affected by diffuse sewage flooding with waste bubbling up into homes, gardens and streets.

The scale of spills demonstrates the need for the planning system, water companies and regulators to work together rather than just ignoring infrastructure in the rush to build new properties.

As we head into 2025, another fight for sustainability looms large.

A decision on the second runway at Gatwick is expected early in the new year. Approval would be terrible for climate, noise pollution, air quality and local wildlife. We urge everyone to write to the new transport secretary Heidi Alexander to share your opposition.

If you would like to help us protect, promote and enhance the Sussex countryside in 2025 and beyond, visit cpresussex.org.uk to find out more about becoming a member.