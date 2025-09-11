Paul Steedman, CPRE Sussex: Reflecting on the value of the countryside

In his latest column, Paul looks back on a fantastic CPRE Sussex Countryside Day, and highlights the value of the countryside and green spaces.

This year’s CPRE Sussex Countryside Day at the Knepp Estate was a fantastic celebration of the wonderful wildlife, stunning landscapes and rural heritage we are so lucky to have on our doorstep.

It was also a timely reminder of the value of the Sussex countryside – and why we must continue fighting to protect it.

Speaking to visitors throughout the day I was struck by the many examples of the value of the countryside – from the role it plays in our economy, to the physical and mental health benefits it brings.

A guided tour of the Knepp Estate at the CPRE Sussex Countryside Day

Our woodland, open spaces and waterways attract millions of visitors a year. Tourism across the county contributes around £5 billion to the economy and supports 74,000 jobs.

Our farms provide delicious and essential food but also examples of how we can work with nature, restoring hedgerows and adopting more sustainable practices.

Having such beautiful landscapes on our doorstep also allows us to exercise and improve our health. Even short nature-based activities have been shown to improve wellbeing and increase engagement with conservation.

For more than 50 years CPRE Sussex has been working to protect, promote and enhance our precious countryside.

But we are not alone in this work.

At the Countryside Day we were joined by a host of organisations who share our vision for a greener future for Sussex.

Everything was covered – from restoring our internationally-important kelp forests to rambling and recycling.

It was also wonderful to see how enthusiastic our younger visitors were about exploring nature and learning more about the countryside which surrounds them.

Our children’s activity hub, which included leaf bashing, clay creature creation, fire lighting and model house building, was a hive of activity throughout the day.

It is so important that people are inspired by the Sussex countryside because it is under threat.

With huge pressure from inappropriate development across the county it is more important than ever that we learn how we can protect and restore our countryside.

That is why I want to thank everyone who joined us on the day and the community organisations doing such fantastic work across the county.

I would also like to say a special thank you to the volunteers and staff who made the event possible and the Knepp Estate for hosting us once again. Where better to celebrate the countryside than the home of Sussex rewilding?

Of course, the Countryside Day is just one event but there are always ways to connect with nature, support conservation, and enjoy the spirit of the countryside.

Whether you live in the countryside or a town, we’ve put together a list of 10 activities you can enjoy wherever you are.

The list includes everything from walking and cooking to creative projects and community action.

Get the full list at: cpresussex.org.uk/news/10-ways-to-celebrate-cpre-sussex-countryside-day-wherever-you-are/

Want to get more involved in protecting the Sussex countryside?

Find out more about becoming a member, volunteering and much more at: cpresussex.org.uk/get-involved/