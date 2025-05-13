Political opinion by Alison Griffiths MP: Respond to my crime and anti-social behaviour survey

In her weekly column for Sussex World, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP, Alison Griffiths, calls on residents to take part in her crime and anti-social behaviour survey, so that she can best represent you and ensure our community is heard.

One of my top priorities as your Member of Parliament is renewing our high streets and helping people feel safe - both in their homes and out in our communities. Crime and anti-social behaviour has a deep and lasting impact - not just on individuals, but on the economic and social fabric of our towns and villages, and our confidence in them. We must tackle this head on.

Recent incidents have understandably heightened concerns. Over the past few weeks, I’ve had detailed conversations with our Police and Crime Commissioner, Chief Inspector Will Keating-Jones, local councillors, and key organisations including Arun District Council. I’ve also met with the Safer Arun Partnership, which leads on efforts to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour across our area. This week, in Bognor Regis, I’ll be meeting businesses, town and district councillors, and others, all of whom are invested in delivering action for long-lasting improvements.

I am delighted that last week Sussex Police announced Operation Bastion. This is a new district engagement plan for Arun, with increased police patrols and engagement in Bognor and the introduction of a Town Centre Action Group, comprised of Sussex police and key partners. It will also involve several joint days of action to not only combat Crime and anti-social behaviour in Bognor Regis, but also, to improve public trust and confidence in Sussex Police.

Alison Griffiths, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, out on patrol in Bognor Regis

Tackling these issues requires long-term, community-led solutions. It’s not only about police presence - important though that is. It is about working in partnership: across councils, local services, businesses, and, crucially, with residents like you.

I want to hear directly from you about your experiences and concerns. Whether you live in Aldwick, Bognor Regis, Clymping, Elmer, Felpham, Ford, Littlehampton, Middleton, Rose Green, Rustington, Toddington, Wick, or Yapton, your views will help me best represent you and ensure our community feels heard.

Please take a few minutes to complete my short crime and anti-social behaviour survey at alisongriffiths.org.uk/news/crimesurvey. Whether you've witnessed anti-social behaviour, have ideas about what could make your area feel safer, or want to highlight something specific in your neighbourhood - I want to hear from you.

Finally, I would like to reiterate the importance of reporting all incidents of crime and antisocial behaviour to the police. You can do this online at sussex.police.uk/report-online, or by calling 101. To report crime anonymously, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, always dial 999.

This is just the start of the conversation. I’m committed to keeping you updated and making sure your views are at the heart of the decisions being made.

If you have an issue you think I can help with, please email me at [email protected] or write to me at Alison Griffiths MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA.