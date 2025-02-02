Political opinion with Alison Bennett MP: My day out with meals on wheels

In her weekly column, Alison Bennett, Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for Mid Sussex goes out with our local Meals on Wheels service.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, I was lucky to accompany Dave, a dedicated meals on wheels driver, on his delivery route through Burgess Hill. This experience gave me an insight into the invaluable service provided by Health & Independent Living Support (HILS) and the significant impact it has on our community.

I met Dave just after midday at the Triangle, Burgess Hill, where he was preparing for the early afternoon deliveries. In the boot of his car, he had a heated hot box filled with freshly prepared lunches for each customer. Alongside the main meal service, some customers also opt for a tea service, which includes sandwiches and snacks to enjoy later in the day. With a choice of menus, and catering for all dietary requirements, it was clear that every effort is made to ensure that people receive not just nutritious food, but a service tailored to their needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What became clear whilst I was out with Dave was that meals on wheels is about so much more than food. For many people, the daily visit from a friendly driver is a reassuring check-in, a moment of conversation, and a vital connection to the wider community. Whether someone has recently come out of hospital, is finding it harder to cook for themselves, or simply wants the convenience of a nutritious meal delivered to their door, this service is available to anyone who needs it.

Meals on wheels is about seeing a friendly face as well as delivering a meal

HILS' latest Impact Report highlights just how many people benefit from this support. Across West Sussex over 154,000 meals were delivered to more than 1,400 people. These numbers show how crucial services like this are in helping people remain happy, healthy, and independent in their own homes.

If you (or a loved one) are interested in receiving meals from HILS there are several ways to find out more. The best place to start is the HILS website: www.hils-uk.org/support-at-home/meals/west-sussex/, where you can explore the different meal options, delivery details, and additional support services available. If you would prefer to speak to someone directly, HILS can be contacted by phone on 0330 2000 103 or you can email [email protected] for more details.

Services like meals on wheels play a crucial role in our community’s well-being. I encourage anyone who thinks they, or a loved one, could benefit from this service to explore the options available. My sincere thanks go to Dave and the entire team who make this possible. Your work is invaluable.