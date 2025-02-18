Political opinion with Jess Brown-Fuller MP: Championing Chichester’s charities

The voluntary sector is the backbone of our communities, providing essential services that the public sector often cannot. Since being elected MP, I have been blown away by the wide range of support available to Chichester residents. Whether it is tackling food insecurity, supporting the arts or offering critical social services, these organisations play an irreplaceable role.

Whilst visiting local charities, many have told me the reality is they face an uphill battle to secure stable funding. Economic pressures, shifting donor habits and rising costs because of the government’s increase in National Insurance contributions mean that charities must work harder than ever to sustain themselves.

This week, I had the privilege of hosting a charity roundtable in Chichester, bringing together 30 local charities, fundraising professionals and community organisations to discuss the financial challenges facing the sector. While the event highlighted the resilience of our charitable community, it also underscored the urgent need for sustained support and innovative funding strategies to ensure these organisations can continue their vital work.

At the roundtable, we heard from three experts who offered invaluable insights. Tobi Stathers, Head of Fundraising at UKHarvest, emphasised the power of partnerships between businesses and charities, demonstrating how small changes, such as incorporating charity donations into customer transactions, can have a significant impact. Samantha East from Pallant House Gallery shed light on engaging with a wide variety of donors and supporters, a crucial yet often overlooked avenue for funding. Finally, Hannah Clay from Sussex Community Foundation provided essential advice on navigating the often complex process of grant applications.

Jess hosting local charities to discuss fundraising

These discussions reinforced a key message, fundraising is evolving, and charities must adapt to thrive. Traditional models of philanthropy are changing, and there is a growing need for collaboration, innovative fundraising techniques and a strategic approach to donor engagement.

However, it is not enough to leave the burden of adaptation solely on charities. Government, businesses and the wider community must recognise their role in supporting this sector. Policies must be designed to encourage charitable giving, businesses should be incentivised to form meaningful partnerships with non-profits and we as individuals should consider how we can contribute, whether through donations, volunteering or advocacy.

The roundtable was the start of the conversation and barely touched the surface of charities operating in Chichester. The feedback was positive, and I will extend the invitation further for the next meeting. I want to thank all those who attended, and who invest in the local charitable sector either with their time, knowledge or wealth.