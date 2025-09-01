Political opinion with John Milne MP: What’s on your mind, Horsham?

For the last 2 weeks, I’ve been out and about to take the pulse of Horsham District. As part of my Summer Tour, I’ve held pop-up surgeries in supermarkets, pubs, street markets and car-boot sales, as well as in more conventional venues like village halls and church rooms. It’s been a great experience and I’m especially grateful for the weather gods for smiling kindly on me (most) of the time!

So what’s on Horsham’s mind? Worries about access to health services are a stand-out issue. Wherever you live in Horsham District, it’s a long way to a general hospital, which is why I’m campaigning to bring more treatments to Horsham Hospital in Hurst Road.

In areas nearer Gatwick, people worry about flight paths, which could bring many more flights at a much lower altitude than presently. This is a longstanding battle I’ve been having with Mike Kane, the Aviation Minister. I’m glad to say that the entire review is now being redesigned, with good prospects for a better outcome.

Another worrying issue is the rise in shoplifting. I met with shop managers forced to spend half the day keeping their stock and their staff safe. What frustrates me is that an amazingly high percentage of all thefts are the work of a relatively few repeat offenders. Surely, there must be a way to tackle this.

John Milne in Market Square in Horsham town centre.

‘I had questions about bus services, the lack of affordable housing, the ongoing horror that is Gaza, and all kinds of local planning complaints. Desperate parents asked me about the crisis in SEND provision. The government is promising to work cross-party to develop a strategy for this, but West Sussex County Council also must raise their game, whatever the limitations of their budget.

Perhaps the most vociferous voices were raised about road issues, especially speeding traffic. Action comes slowly, and the process requires residents themselves to do a lot of the running. It has always been hard to get widespread agreement for traffic calming measures such as 20mph limits, school streets and Low Traffic Neighbourhoods. Fundamentally, the balance of power needs to shift further from the car to the pedestrian.

So, at the end of my whirlwind fortnight, I’d like to say ‘thank you Horsham’ for all your feedback. In my opinion, whatever the issues, there’s no better place to call home. Let’s keep it that way!